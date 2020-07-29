Tomahawk Recruits New Key Account Manager Through Go With Tourism

Tomahawk is pleased to announce that Sarah Davies has recently been appointed as a Key Account Manager. Tomahawk and Sarah were connected in July through Go With Tourism, a government-funded initiative that assists New Zealand employers with hiring displaced tourism talent.

Sarah has worked in marketing for over seven years and has strong experience in the tourism sector. Prior to her appointment with Tomahawk, Sarah was Destination Marketing Manager for House of Travel, an iconic New Zealand travel agency that has been significantly affected by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tomahawk Director Gina Paladini said that she is ecstatic to have Sarah on board.

“Sarah is a fantastic talent and a wonderful new addition to our team. We can’t fault the service provided by Go With Tourism—thanks to them, we managed to find a candidate with both a unique set of skills and the personality attributes that are perfect for a career with Tomahawk. We look forward to introducing her to our clients.”

Go With Tourism was originally established in April 2019 to build New Zealand’s tourism workforce. In March 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they announced a new strategy dedicated to supporting New Zealand’s tourism workforce. This strategy includes the job connector function as well as a free job search hub to provide jobseekers and employers with additional opportunities to connect.

