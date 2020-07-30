Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mitre 10 Gives Clubs Programme A Do-up

Thursday, 30 July 2020, 9:55 am
Press Release: Mitre 10

Mitre 10 is rebooting its customer club programme under the simplified banner of Mitre 10 Club, replacing the existing Mitre 10 Garden Club and Mitre 10 Home Improvement Club.

The new improved Mitre 10 Club is a response to customer research into what members wanted to see Mitre 10 offering, with a big demand for more tips, ideas and inspiration for round the home, and easier ways to access club benefits like exclusive discounts. In addition, customers said they wanted to hear more about both home and garden, so the need for two different programmes was reviewed.

Mitre 10 Club has been developed to be more useful to homeowners and renters, whether in smaller urban dwellings or the quarter acre block, with weekly emails packed full of useful information for home and garden. Club members can now more easily identify themselves in store so they can take advantage of exclusive Club deals, by sharing their phone number when paying, or swiping their AirpointsTM card.

“We want as many customers as possible to benefit from Mitre 10 Club membership, so we’ve made it easier to join online, merged the two previously separate clubs, and ramped up the benefits and engagement, offering much improved content,” commented Jules Lloyd-Jones, Mitre 10 Chief of Customer Marketing & Inspiration.

“With a focus on improving the overall customer experience for Mitre 10 customers, Mitre 10 Club will play a key role in improving two-way engagement with customers and delivering additional value. Improving the instore experience has been a big focus of the new club also, so we’ve worked to make it easier to access benefits instore as well as online.”

The re-think of Mitre 10 Club has been supported by strategic marketing agency Quantum Jump. CEO Ben Goodale commented: “What’s been really exciting in developing Mitre 10 Club has been the smart use of customer insight and data to ensure we evolve the offering to meet the changing needs of new and existing Mitre 10 customers.”

Mitre 10 Club remains partnered with Air New Zealand’s AirpointsTM programme and those club members who are also Air New Zealand Airpoints members can scan their card or app to access thecClub pricing offers instore or online. Outside of Mitre 10 Club, all Air New Zealand Airpoints customers can both earn points and redeem their points when shopping with Mitre 10 instore and online.

“This is just the start too, we will continually improve Mitre 10 Club so that it delivers true value to our customers and supports our nationwide, kiwi-owned stores,” concluded Jules Lloyd-Jones.

About Mitre 10 (New Zealand) Ltd:

Mitre 10 (New Zealand) Ltd (“Mitre 10”) is a New Zealand co-operative with 84 locally owned stores nationwide employing more than 6,000 team members combined.

The country’s largest home improvement and garden retailer and one of the fastest-growing trade merchants, Mitre 10 has been a household name since 1974. It was voted New Zealand’s 2nd Most Trusted Brand in the 2020 Readers Digest Trust Brand index and has been voted most trusted home improvement brand several times.

