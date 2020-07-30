Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nutanix Named A Leader In Hyperconverged Infrastructure By Prominent, Independent Research Firm

Thursday, 30 July 2020, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Nutanix

Auckland, New Zealand — July 30, 2020— Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Q3 2020, published by Forrester Research, Inc. The report evaluated 11 HCI vendors on Current Offering, Market Presence, and Strategy, and Nutanix was positioned as a leader with among the highest scores across these three categories. Nutanix believes these results are consistent with additional independent market research from other firms, all of which conclude that Nutanix is an undisputed leader in the fast-growing HCI market, possessing an impressive strategy that is driving innovation in the datacentre and cloud markets.

“Our focus at Nutanix has always been to make computing invisible, starting with the datacentre and now expanding to clouds as we move to an increasingly hybrid and multicloud world,” said Dheeraj Pandey, Co-founder and CEO of Nutanix. “This unwavering focus has driven our position as a leader in the market, as we have enabled our customers to be resilient, prepared, and productive. This pandemic underscores the importance of technology companies that obsess over their customers and their needs: real-time business continuity, handsfree IT, and lift-n-shift to either private or public clouds.”

“Hyperconverged infrastructure is no longer a rare term among A/NZ CIOs and business leaders – it has taken its rightful place as a cornerstone in the IT systems of top enterprise and government organisations,” said Lee Thompson, A/NZ Managing Director at Nutanix. “As the importance of data increases for businesses, so too will the need to keep that data secure and cost controlled; while ensuring the underlying infrastructure is clean and invisible. That is where HCI can bring real value for the modern enterprise adapting to this new reality.”

The Forrester Wave report ranks Nutanix as a leader and recognised it for its vision to serve enterprise IT beyond HCI, with its position atop the HCI market maintained with its innovation, R&D investment, sales momentum, partnerships, and acquisition of new customers from all segments and geographies. Additional recognition from the report includes:

  • Highest ranked vendor in the criteria of platform support, storage functions, solution scalability, and manageability and ease of operations.
  • Highest ranked vendor in the Market Presence category and among the highest ranked in the across partners and installed base criteria.
  • Among the highest ranked in the strategy category and the customer feedback and product strategy criteria.

This news comes on the heels of continued strong momentum for Nutanix, including:

  • Continued expansion of customer base: Nutanix continues to expand its customer base, with 16,580 customers as of April 30, 2020. In addition to its growing market presence, Nutanix continues to delight its customers, maintaining a 97% retention rate and 132% dollar-based net expansion rate in FY 2019, and a six-year average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 90.
  • Product innovation: Nutanix continues to focus on HCI software innovation, most recently announcing new solutions that help enable IT teams to deploy, upgrade, and troubleshoot cloud software from anywhere — Foundation Central, Insights and Lifecycle Manager — all available to Nutanix HCI customers at no additional cost. The company also recently delivered new capabilities in its HCI software to simplify advanced business continuity, and continues to support customers as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Reaching 84 percent of billings from subscription: Nutanix continued its transition to a subscription-based business model, with subscription billings up 43% year-over-year representing 84% of total billings as of April 30, 2020 This model gives customers more flexibility in how they procure and consume HCI software, to meet specific business and IT needs, along with the freedom to move their software and software licenses to different hardware, and preventing lock-in that is prevalent with other IT vendors.

For a copy of the Forrester Wave for Hyperconverged Infrastructure, please visit:

https://www.nutanix.com/go/forrester-wave-2020

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nutanix on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Waste: Government To Regulate Plastic Packaging, Tyres, E-Waste

The Government is stepping up action to deal with environmentally harmful products – including plastic packaging, tyres and e-waste – before they become waste. As part of the wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills, ... More>>

ALSO:

Bankers Association: Banking Becomes First Living Wage Accredited Industry

Banking has become New Zealand’s first fully living wage accredited industry, leading to nearly 1800 employees and contractors moving onto the living wage and gaining greater economic independence for them and their families. As of today, all ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Funding For 85% Of NZ Not-For-Profit Entities Impacted By COVID-19

Results of a recent Institute of Directors poll show that 85% of board members on not-for-profit organisations say COVID-19 has moderately or significantly affected their funding. The ‘pulse check’ conducted in the first two weeks of July looked ... More>>

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>


Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 