Nutanix Named A Leader In Hyperconverged Infrastructure By Prominent, Independent Research Firm

Auckland, New Zealand — July 30, 2020— Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Q3 2020, published by Forrester Research, Inc. The report evaluated 11 HCI vendors on Current Offering, Market Presence, and Strategy, and Nutanix was positioned as a leader with among the highest scores across these three categories. Nutanix believes these results are consistent with additional independent market research from other firms, all of which conclude that Nutanix is an undisputed leader in the fast-growing HCI market, possessing an impressive strategy that is driving innovation in the datacentre and cloud markets.

“Our focus at Nutanix has always been to make computing invisible, starting with the datacentre and now expanding to clouds as we move to an increasingly hybrid and multicloud world,” said Dheeraj Pandey, Co-founder and CEO of Nutanix. “This unwavering focus has driven our position as a leader in the market, as we have enabled our customers to be resilient, prepared, and productive. This pandemic underscores the importance of technology companies that obsess over their customers and their needs: real-time business continuity, handsfree IT, and lift-n-shift to either private or public clouds.”

“Hyperconverged infrastructure is no longer a rare term among A/NZ CIOs and business leaders – it has taken its rightful place as a cornerstone in the IT systems of top enterprise and government organisations,” said Lee Thompson, A/NZ Managing Director at Nutanix. “As the importance of data increases for businesses, so too will the need to keep that data secure and cost controlled; while ensuring the underlying infrastructure is clean and invisible. That is where HCI can bring real value for the modern enterprise adapting to this new reality.”

The Forrester Wave report ranks Nutanix as a leader and recognised it for its vision to serve enterprise IT beyond HCI, with its position atop the HCI market maintained with its innovation, R&D investment, sales momentum, partnerships, and acquisition of new customers from all segments and geographies. Additional recognition from the report includes:

Highest ranked vendor in the criteria of platform support, storage functions, solution scalability, and manageability and ease of operations.

Highest ranked vendor in the Market Presence category and among the highest ranked in the across partners and installed base criteria.

Among the highest ranked in the strategy category and the customer feedback and product strategy criteria.

This news comes on the heels of continued strong momentum for Nutanix, including:

Continued expansion of customer base : Nutanix continues to expand its customer base, with 16,580 customers as of April 30, 2020. In addition to its growing market presence, Nutanix continues to delight its customers, maintaining a 97% retention rate and 132% dollar-based net expansion rate in FY 2019, and a six-year average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 90.

: Nutanix continues to expand its customer base, with 16,580 customers as of April 30, 2020. In addition to its growing market presence, Nutanix continues to delight its customers, maintaining a 97% retention rate and 132% dollar-based net expansion rate in FY 2019, and a six-year average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 90. Product innovation : Nutanix continues to focus on HCI software innovation, most recently announcing new solutions that help enable IT teams to deploy, upgrade, and troubleshoot cloud software from anywhere — Foundation Central, Insights and Lifecycle Manager — all available to Nutanix HCI customers at no additional cost. The company also recently delivered new capabilities in its HCI software to simplify advanced business continuity, and continues to support customers as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

: Nutanix continues to focus on HCI software innovation, most recently announcing new solutions that help enable IT teams to deploy, upgrade, and troubleshoot cloud software from anywhere — Foundation Central, Insights and Lifecycle Manager — all available to Nutanix HCI customers at no additional cost. The company also recently delivered new capabilities in its HCI software to simplify advanced business continuity, and continues to support customers as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Reaching 84 percent of billings from subscription: Nutanix continued its transition to a subscription-based business model, with subscription billings up 43% year-over-year representing 84% of total billings as of April 30, 2020 This model gives customers more flexibility in how they procure and consume HCI software, to meet specific business and IT needs, along with the freedom to move their software and software licenses to different hardware, and preventing lock-in that is prevalent with other IT vendors.

For a copy of the Forrester Wave for Hyperconverged Infrastructure, please visit:

https://www.nutanix.com/go/forrester-wave-2020

