Marsello Acquires Goody To Consolidate Position As An Online And In-store Marketing Solution Leader

Marsello, one of New Zealand’s leading retail software-as-a-service companies, today announced the acquisition of Goody, a loyalty platform and CRM solution, based in Auckland. Goody is used by hundreds of businesses and over 1.2 million members.

Marsello combines data-powered automation, email, SMS, and loyalty programmes with real human experts to generate highly targeted marketing for small to medium-sized retailers. Passionate about helping businesses get more sales and better results from their marketing, Marsello is currently generating its retailers a greater than 30 times return over the subscription fee. Working with thousands of retailers worldwide, the acquisition will allow Marsello to apply what they have learnt and built globally to businesses in New Zealand, as well as move into new sectors like hospitality.

“The retail and hospitality industry is a fast-moving and exciting space. For us, great isn’t good enough. As a team, we are always looking to innovate and think of how we can make marketing even easier for our customers. Goody will take our platform to new sectors and new customers, right here in New Zealand” said Marsello co-CEO, Brent Spicer.

“While there are key players in the market who can offer individual marketing tools, our solution puts all the tools together and delivers a seamless instore and online experience for users on a single platform,” said Spicer.

Goody is a New Zealand software company, founded by Gorran Marusich and Shane Bradley in 2014. The platform provides an integrated customised rewards program for hundreds of small to medium businesses with a strong presence in hospitality, cafes and convenience stores.

Goody’s founder Gorran Marusich is thrilled to join the Marsello team. “With both businesses being New Zealand owned tech start-ups, Marsello and Goody are on the same page. Marsello is heading in a direction where we want to be. Banding together just made sense.”

"We've been using Goody to drive our loyalty program, ‘Social Club’, in almost 30 venues for several years. We're stoked that with the merger of Marsello and Goody technologies as it will bring us a deeper level of customer understanding and more ways to provide relevant marketing to our customers, like SMS." says Jamie Williams, CEO of Kapura.

The acquisition presents opportunities for new roles as the Marsello team continues to grow. With employees across the world in Canada, the USA, Australia, UK, and New Zealand, Marsello is diverse yet collective organisation.

Marsello has continued to grow through the global Covid-19 pandemic. While physical stores have been in varying stages of lockdown, Marsello’s customers have been able to continue their marketing efforts online, continuing to promote, communicate and trade.

Marsello has 34 million members globally across 130 countries and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

