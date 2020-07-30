Toyota's Global Sales Recover To 84% Of Previous Year's Level In June 2020

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for June 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to June 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

June 2020

Sales Results

Toyota

- Worldwide sales: Sixth consecutive month of decrease

- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Ninth consecutive month of decrease

- Sales outside of Japan: Sixth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated

- Worldwide sales: Sixth consecutive month of decrease

- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Ninth consecutive month of decrease

- Sales outside of Japan: Sixth consecutive month of decrease

Production Results

Toyota

- Worldwide production: Sixth consecutive month of decrease

- Production inside of Japan: Ninth consecutive month of decrease

- Production outside of Japan: Sixth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated

- Worldwide production: Ninth consecutive month of decrease

- Production inside of Japan: Ninth consecutive month of decrease

- Production outside of Japan: Thirteenth consecutive month of decrease

Exports Results

Toyota

- Seventh consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated

- Seventh consecutive month of decrease

For January to June 2020

Sales Results

Toyota

- Worldwide sales: First decrease in four years

- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in two years

- Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in four years

Consolidated

- Worldwide sales: First decrease in four years

- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in two years

- Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in four years

Production Results

Toyota

- Worldwide production: First decrease in two years

- Production inside of Japan: First decrease in two years

- Production outside of Japan: First decrease in two years

Consolidated

- Worldwide production: First decrease in two years

- Production inside of Japan: First decrease in four years

- Production outside of Japan: First decrease in two years

Exports Results

Toyota

- First decrease in four years

Consolidated

- First decrease in four years

