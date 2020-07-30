Toyota's Global Sales Recover To 84% Of Previous Year's Level In June 2020
Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for June 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to June 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
June 2020
Sales Results
Toyota
- Worldwide sales: Sixth consecutive month of decrease
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Ninth consecutive month of decrease
- Sales outside of Japan: Sixth consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated
- Worldwide sales: Sixth consecutive month of decrease
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Ninth consecutive month of decrease
- Sales outside of Japan: Sixth consecutive month of decrease
Production Results
Toyota
- Worldwide production: Sixth consecutive month of decrease
- Production inside of Japan: Ninth consecutive month of decrease
- Production outside of Japan: Sixth consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated
- Worldwide production: Ninth consecutive month of decrease
- Production inside of Japan: Ninth consecutive month of decrease
- Production outside of Japan: Thirteenth consecutive month of decrease
Exports Results
Toyota
- Seventh consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated
- Seventh consecutive month of decrease
For January to June 2020
Sales Results
Toyota
- Worldwide sales: First decrease in four years
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in two years
- Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in four years
Consolidated
- Worldwide sales: First decrease in four years
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in two years
- Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in four years
Production Results
Toyota
- Worldwide production: First decrease in two years
- Production inside of Japan: First decrease in two years
- Production outside of Japan: First decrease in two years
Consolidated
- Worldwide production: First decrease in two years
- Production inside of Japan: First decrease in four years
- Production outside of Japan: First decrease in two years
Exports Results
Toyota
- First decrease in four years
Consolidated
- First decrease in four years
For the full press release, visit https://bit.ly/30cW2KA.