Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

How to move your business online

Friday, 31 July 2020, 12:43 pm
Press Release: Insight Online

Covid-19 has businesses scrambling to get online after the New Zealand wide lockdown highlighted the vulnerabilities of bricks and mortar, but a significant number of businesses are getting it wrong.


CEO of digital marketing agency Insight Online, Kim Voon, said that while big and small businesses recognise the need to future proof themselves online after they were exposed during the lockdown, there needs to be a more measured approach.


"More than half of our inquiries are from companies that want to shift to online marketing and customer service, even businesses not traditionally associated with digital processes, including commercial boiler companies and trucking companies.


"This includes retailers that relied heavily on brick and mortar and a centralised physical location to do business. So many Kiwi businesses have relied on brochure websites, but that is changing fast," he said.


In the past, many businesses may have relied on their websites to generate leads which were then picked up by a salesperson, who would qualify the sales lead and take it from there. However, more businesses now are thinking about automating most, if not all, of the sales and service processes.


"We are a digital marketing agency, so our work is heavily weighted in marketing, but I am increasingly in touch with many businesses that want to put more of their processes online but are not looking before they leap. This includes investing in expensive marketing automation platforms that may not be fit for purpose, or even necessary.


"I want marketing managers and business owners to look at their processes before they decide if its right for them. While most decision-makers were aware of automation and the opportunities, they weren't doing it pre-Covid. Now they're rushing in because they want to avoid risk, but all they're doing is creating more risk -- we need to take a breath and take stock."


Voon offered the following advice for companies looking to shift their marketing and customer service online:


1. Map your processes
"Think about and document the current processes in your business. What journey does the customer follow through your business, from awareness through to post-purchase? Get staff feedback and map it out on a whiteboard."

2. Identify the online opportunity
"Identify what can be taken online," Voon said. "For example, after-sales support, such as checking in to see if the client is happy, can easily be done with email or messenger."

3. Start slowly
"Make changes progressively and slowly. Don't go the whole hog with an enterprise solution before you've had time to learn and understand how technology can help your business.


"I see too many businesses purchase enterprise system before they've had time to work out how their internal processes and functions would integrate with the software. If you don't have a process or a system, don't just jump in and buy software," he said.

4. Invest in training
"Avoid making changes without the planning, money and time to invest in training your people. Make sure you have a programme to adjust to change and transformation. Too many decisions are coming from the top, without consideration of how staff will cope," Voon said.


For more information visit: https://insightonline.co.nz/

Ends.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Insight Online on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Waste: Government To Regulate Plastic Packaging, Tyres, E-Waste

The Government is stepping up action to deal with environmentally harmful products – including plastic packaging, tyres and e-waste – before they become waste. As part of the wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills, ... More>>

ALSO:

Bankers Association: Banking Becomes First Living Wage Accredited Industry

Banking has become New Zealand’s first fully living wage accredited industry, leading to nearly 1800 employees and contractors moving onto the living wage and gaining greater economic independence for them and their families. As of today, all ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Funding For 85% Of NZ Not-For-Profit Entities Impacted By COVID-19

Results of a recent Institute of Directors poll show that 85% of board members on not-for-profit organisations say COVID-19 has moderately or significantly affected their funding. The ‘pulse check’ conducted in the first two weeks of July looked ... More>>

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>


Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 