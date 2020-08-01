Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Applications For Prestigious Agriculture Award Open

Saturday, 1 August 2020, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Zanda McDonald Award

Jack Raharuhi, 2020 Zanda McDonald Award winner

Being mentored by some of the greatest leaders in the Australasian agriculture industry might sound appealing, but how about travelling by private jet as part of the experience? This very opportunity will be available to one young Kiwi or Aussie again next year, when they take out the 2021 Zanda McDonald Award.

The search is once again on for talented young individuals across Australia and New Zealand, with registrations opening for the annual award today.

Now in its seventh year, the award recognises those who are passionate about agriculture, wanting to make a difference in their sector, and looking to take their career to the next level. There’s an impressive prize package up for grabs, that will put the winner in the passenger seat with some of the biggest and best agriculture operators across both countries, through the Platinum Primary Producers (PPP) network.

The prize includes a fully personalised mentoring trip in Australia and New Zealand, $10,000 worth of tailored education or training, media coaching, and an all-expenses paid trip to the 2021 PPP Conference. Some travel for the mentoring trip takes place in a privately chartered Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, enabling the winner to reach diverse and remote agricultural operations.

Richard Rains, Chairman of the Zanda McDonald Award, says the award provides a fantastic opportunity for young agricultural leaders to further their career and their personal development.

“This award is extremely well regarded in the industry, and we’re seeing some huge impacts in the lives of previous winners. It really has been life-changing for them. We’ve met some really inspiring young people since the award began, who have a real passion for the industry, and a hunger to make a difference. We can’t wait to see who will apply this year.”

Previous winners have varied from dairy and sheep and beef farmers, through to a business manager of a sheep milk company, a vet, a manager of a large station, and a beef extension officer. Earlier this year, 27-year-old Jack Raharuhi, Buller Dairy Group Operations Manager for Pāmu Farms in Westport NZ was crowned with the title for 2020.

Applications for the 2021 award are open to individuals aged 21 – 35 years, who live and work in the agriculture sector in Australia or New Zealand. Entries close on Monday 31st August 2020.

Further details and an online application form can be found at www.zandamcdonaldaward.com

***

Zanda McDonald was a prominent identity in the Australian beef and livestock industry and a foundation member of the PPP Group. He died in April 2013 at the age of 41, following a tragic accident on his Queensland cattle property. Launched in 2014 by the Platinum Primary Producers (PPP) Group, this award was born out of mate-ship and respect for one of agriculture's natural leaders.

The PPP Group is a collective of over 150 of Australasia’s influential rural leaders, representing over 12 million hectares (28%) of farmland across the two countries and over 20 million livestock units.

The award is open to passionate and determined individuals aged 21-35 years, who are currently working in the agri-business sectors of either Australia or New Zealand, and who demonstrate natural leadership ability.

