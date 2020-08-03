Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

World-first For NZ Software Company

Monday, 3 August 2020, 7:22 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

In a world first, Rfider, a cutting-edge New Zealand software company, is powering a next generation digital supply chain for the Latin American coffee industry, Rfider chief executive John Pennington says.

Mastercol, a Colombian specialty coffee company, compares similarly to high-end Kiwi wine or honey producers, Pennington says. With this innovative coffee business also focusing on quality, sustainability and ecological principles.

Rfider was introduced to Mastercol through New Zealand and Australian coffee importers, who will now be able to instantly access a wealth of provenance, quality and item history information as a result of our platform.

“Mastercol are now able to digitally identify every single item they ship, provide their customers with detailed item level product information and provide direct access to a range of digital services which make doing business across the coffee value chain much more efficient.

“We have added a unique identifier for every sample and sack of coffee, which connects them with instant access to their customer services, along with detailed product information and item history.

“Customers can simply use their mobile phone to access item specific information and services. Or for more advanced activities, such as quality assurance tasks, businesses use Rfider’s mobile apps to interact with items.

“Behind every coffee there is always a great story made up of products, processes, people and journeys, which until now has simply been too difficult or cost prohibitive to tell.

“Trust symbols, certifications and reassuring packaging no longer meet global consumer expectations. With Mastercol’s digital-ready coffee, they can finally tell this story in transparent, accessible and engaging ways.

“We need to do better in New Zealand to meet the global market's digital age expectations, especially where it concerns transparency, authenticity and ease of interacting with our great products. There's a complacency here when it comes to the level of digital disruption and the opportunity and threats it presents. Our work with MasterCol shows there’s a better way.

“Mastercol are excited to make revolutionary Kiwi technology available to their customers

around the world. They have started shipping all samples and export items digitally ready, allowing customers to experience their coffee and mobile-friendly customer services.”

Provided as a software subscription, the Rfider platform is enabling the coffee industry to advance its digital transformation to remain competitive, relevant and efficient; ultimately helping growers and communities across Colombia.

Mastercol chief executive Natalia Mejia says she wanted to make it as easy as possible for her customers to have a view into the unique story, characteristics and journey of every bag of coffee sold or sample sent.

“Using Rfider’s powerful administration platform the customer experience, services and information of each item are tailored to meet our operational needs.

“We can now combine transparency with digital-age convenience to not only provide a better product, but to fundamentally change the experience for customers and consumers alike,” she says.

John Pennington (right) and Henrik Rylev (left), one of New Zealand's foremost coffee experts.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Waste: Government To Regulate Plastic Packaging, Tyres, E-Waste

The Government is stepping up action to deal with environmentally harmful products – including plastic packaging, tyres and e-waste – before they become waste. As part of the wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills, ... More>>

ALSO:

Bankers Association: Banking Becomes First Living Wage Accredited Industry

Banking has become New Zealand’s first fully living wage accredited industry, leading to nearly 1800 employees and contractors moving onto the living wage and gaining greater economic independence for them and their families. As of today, all ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Funding For 85% Of NZ Not-For-Profit Entities Impacted By COVID-19

Results of a recent Institute of Directors poll show that 85% of board members on not-for-profit organisations say COVID-19 has moderately or significantly affected their funding. The ‘pulse check’ conducted in the first two weeks of July looked ... More>>

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>


Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 