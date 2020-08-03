Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Award-Winning Magazine Editor Sido Kitchin Launches New Media Venture, School Road Publishing

Monday, 3 August 2020, 12:08 pm
Press Release: School Road Publishing

Veteran magazine editor Sido Kitchin today announces School Road Publishing, a new media venture which will launch four local lifestyle magazines online and in print from October.

“I know how much New Zealanders love magazines, taking them into their hearts and homes across generations. It’s a buoyant market for mags right now and in a COVID world, readers are relishing the comfort, connection and inspiration they bring. I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to create fresh, new titles that will enhance Kiwi lives with 100 percent locally-generated content and I look forward to announcing the brands and their editors shortly,” says Kitchin, Group Publisher, School Road Publishing.

School Road Publishing is a standalone business based at advertising agency Stanley St. Paul Dykzeul, former Bauer Australia-New Zealand CEO, will join the board and consult to the publishing business.

About Sido Kitchin | Group Publisher, School Road Publishing
Nobody knows New Zealand magazines like Sido Kitchin. Until the closure of Bauer Media NZ in April, Sido was the Editorial Director of New Zealand Woman’s Weekly, Australian Women’s Weekly, Woman’s Day and Lucky Break.

Sido’s media career has seen her work in New Zealand and Australia as a journalist, entertainment publicist, magazine editor and publishing editorial director, working for TVNZ, South Pacific Pictures, Channel Seven, News Ltd, ACP Media, NZ Magazines and Bauer Media NZ.

At the heart of Sido’s expertise is connecting readers, audiences and advertisers through the power of great story-telling, for which she has been awarded Women’s Magazine Editor of the Year seven times and Supreme Magazine Editor of the Year twice at the MPA Awards. During her time with Bauer Media, she pivoted from a print editor of one title to editorial director of four mass women’s magazine brands with multiple digital touch-points. She innovated and created new revenue streams for traditional media brands, including custom marketing content.

