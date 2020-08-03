Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ERANZ Welcomes Govt Investment To Reduce Energy Hardship

Monday, 3 August 2020, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Electricity Retailers' Association of NZ

The Electricity Retailers’ Association welcomes new Government initiatives to address energy hardship and is looking forward to working with the Government to further help Kiwis in need, Acting Chief Executive Mike Munro says.

“The electricity sector works hard to support Kiwis at risk of energy hardship. The Government’s announcement of a $17 million package to reduce energy hardship aligns with work the industry is already doing, and will further strengthen the support available to vulnerable Kiwis.

“New Zealand has the 10th cheapest electricity in the developed world, but low-quality housing means we use a lot of it—which can lead to high bills.

“Additionally, the economic impact of COVID-19 means more Kiwis may get into debt over their power bills or be unable to heat their homes.

“One sector alone can’t solve hardship, which is being driven by issues such as chronic unemployment, inadequate incomes, educational failure, and poor housing.

“The electricity sector is committed to doing its part to help families in need by working to ensure that all families live in warm, dry homes with affordable energy costs.

“That’s why ERANZ is running EnergyMate, a free in-home energy coaching service for Kiwis at risk of energy hardship, that is funded by electricity retailers, lines companies, and EECA.”

During an in-home EnergyMate visit, coaches:

  • Connect the family with their power company to ensure they’re on a power plan and payment terms that best suit the household’s needs.
  • Advise families about heating their home in the cheapest way, and on using appliances efficiently.
  • Check hot water and shower flow.
  • Deliver free LED lightbulbs for instant power savings.

“An independent evaluation of the 2019 EnergyMate pilot found it succeeded in helping households become more energy efficient. In follow-up interviews, families indicated they had a better understanding of their power use, their home’s energy performance, and their power bill,” Mr Munro says.

“It’s great to see the Government interested in investing in programmes like EnergyMate. This year, ERANZ is running an expanded pilot of EnergyMate reaching 800 households in hardship—and with Government funding, it could reach over 6000 households.

“EnergyMate sits alongside a range of work power companies have undertaken to support consumers at risk of energy hardship, including developing and implementing best practice benchmarks for supporting vulnerable consumers, and introducing new products to support financially distressed families.”

In 2020, EnergyMate is funded by the electricity retailers Contact, Genesis, Mercury, Meridian, Nova, Trustpower, and Prime, the lines companies Electra, Powerco, Top Energy, Unison, and Wellington Electricity, and by EECA, and is delivered by community organisations in Christchurch, Dunedin, Kaitaia, Levin, Lower Hutt, Rotorua, South Auckland, and South Taranaki.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Electricity Retailers' Association of NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Waste: Government To Regulate Plastic Packaging, Tyres, E-Waste

The Government is stepping up action to deal with environmentally harmful products – including plastic packaging, tyres and e-waste – before they become waste. As part of the wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills, ... More>>

ALSO:

Bankers Association: Banking Becomes First Living Wage Accredited Industry

Banking has become New Zealand’s first fully living wage accredited industry, leading to nearly 1800 employees and contractors moving onto the living wage and gaining greater economic independence for them and their families. As of today, all ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Funding For 85% Of NZ Not-For-Profit Entities Impacted By COVID-19

Results of a recent Institute of Directors poll show that 85% of board members on not-for-profit organisations say COVID-19 has moderately or significantly affected their funding. The ‘pulse check’ conducted in the first two weeks of July looked ... More>>

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>


Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 