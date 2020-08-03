Go With Tourism To Launch Industry Expert Web Series To Discuss New Zealand Tourism

Go with Tourism launches The Itinerary this Wednesday, a weekly web series featuring tourism industry experts

30-minute long episodes will cover a range of topics that will be useful to current industry professionals, people considering tourism for their future, and workers displaced by COVID-19.

Go with Tourism, a government-funded initiative focused on building the tourism workforce, will this week launch a weekly web series – dubbed The Itinerary – that will delve into New Zealand’s multi-faceted tourism industry, featuring a panel of experts from across the sector.

At its core, The Itinerary is a tool for New Zealanders who are considering tourism as a career – from entering the industry as a student, to those who have their eye on a particular organisation, or future entrepreneurs.

However, it also serves as a hub of information and professional wisdom that many in the industry will find valuable. Additionally, many topics and segments will be a useful resource for tourism workers who have been displaced by COVID-19.

The Itinerary is hosted by New Zealand singer, actress and television personality Megan Alatini, who has developed a great passion for tourism through her role as a performance coach within the aviation industry.

“I am thrilled to be a part of The Itinerary,” says Alatini. “The impact COVID-19 has had on our tourism workforce has been heart-breaking to see, but a key thing that I’ve picked up on from facilitating these incredible panellist discussions is that there is a lot of hope for this industry.

“We may be down, but we’re not out. There’s a bright future ahead.”

Each episode will be 30-minutes long and will cover a topic relevant to the industry. The first four themes are confirmed as being: a ‘state of the nation’ regarding COVID-19; travel and transport; hospitality; and accommodation.

Segments within each episode will focus on tips and tricks that will be relevant to surviving the current climate and will also feature success stories that are coming out of the industry right now.

Matt Stenton, Programme Director of Go with Tourism, says that the response from the industry has been overwhelmingly positive. “It has been incredible to see our industry band together with competitors sitting around a table to have an open and frank conversation about how they are operating and surviving at this time.

“Everyone on our show has a different perspective and are providing insights and advice that would typically only be shared at annual conferences. We bring this to life in The Itinerary – it’s an opportunity for those who tune in weekly to get valuable industry knowledge, to challenge their thinking and to upskill.

“It’s a show that offers something for everyone, whether you are exploring tourism as a career, already working in tourism, or have been displaced and want to be kept informed.”

Notable guests include Graeme Stephens, CEO of SkyCity Entertainment Group; Steve Armitage, General Manager of Destination at Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development; Kylie Wilson, CEO of New Zealand School of Tourism; Julie White, CEO of Hospitality New Zealand and many more.

The Itinerary airs this Wednesday 5 August at 5.30pm, on Go with Tourism’s Facebook and LinkedIn channels. Episodes will be archived on YouTube.

