Advanced Security Acquires South Island Security Integrator

Monday, 3 August 2020, 3:19 pm
Press Release: Advanced Security Group

Advanced Security Group (www.asgl.co.nz) continues its grow both organically and through acquisitions, the business announcing it has acquired South Island electronic security integrator, V.I.P Security.

This latest acquisition takes total offices in New Zealand to 16 and affirms Advanced Security as the leading corporate and government electronic security integrator across New Zealand.

The acquisition grows the current Advanced Security business in the South Island, with a great team from V.I.P integrating into the existing Advanced Security office in Christchurch, the V.I.P office in Blenheim being rebranded to Advanced Security. With a strong presence in the North Island, this acquisition allows Advanced Security to further grow its operations, increasing South Island offices to four.

Advanced Security parent company, TPT Group CEO Mike Marr, has said “This acquisition further invests in our future, this will make our business stronger, increasing our market capability, providing enhanced service to customers, as well as opportunities for our people.”

Advanced Security is one of New Zealand’s largest, dedicated corporate and industrial electronic security providers, with many high-profile corporate and government clients. The V.I.P Security was born out of the Siemens withdrawal from the electronic security market in New Zealand in 2002, as was Advanced Security, and Systems.Com. Advanced Security acquired Systems.Com in 2010 so the latest acquisition of V.I.P Security brings the original Siemens business back together.

David Proud owner of VIP Security has commented “VIP Security are excited to announce we have joined Advanced Security Group. Our amazing team, coupled with Advanced Security’s culture, processes, ISO accreditation and commercial strength, will allow us to deliver more outstanding solutions and grow the region to new heights that VIP has always aspired to”.

Hayden George, Advanced Security General Manager, added “Advanced Security is extremely excited to integrate the team from V.I.P Security in both Blenheim and Christchurch. This adds to our capability at the top of the South Island to complement our Nelson branch, but also provides immense capacity to our Christchurch team. The staff at V.I.P Security are first class with some great skill sets, a wonderful passion for quality client outcomes, and a creative flair to be innovators and think outside the box. In this regard, we have strong alignment and look forward to enhancing our touch points with our clients across the South Island.”

For parent company TPT Group, this is the 11th acquisition in electronic security and information technology sectors, with more to come. These acquisitions have helped strengthen the geographic spread and diversity of the Group.

Advanced Security is consistently recognised in industry awards, with nine individual and two company finalists in the New Zealand Security Association Awards in 2020, the awards announcements taking place on the 7th August. These awards recognise excellence in the New Zealand Security industry, and the business is immensely proud of its people. Advanced Security was announced as the Security Integrator of the Year in 2019 and has a list of industry and business accolades that it has attained over the years it has been operating.

About Advanced Security Group

Advanced Security Group is proudly New Zealand owned and is a wholly owned subsidiary of TPT Group Holdings (NZ) Limited (www.tptgroup.co.nz) . It is one of the largest and leading, corporate and government sector, electronic security integrators in New Zealand.

The business services many high-profile corporate and government clients, supported by 16 offices across the country, with the wider Group comprising of 21 offices.

Advanced Security Group operates offices in Whangarei, Auckland (2) , Hamilton, Rotorua, Taupo, Tauranga, Napier, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Whanganui, Wellington, Nelson, Blenheim, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

Other TPT Group businesses include Advanced Security Group, IT Engine, Technology Leasing (NZ) Limited, Promessa Property Group Limited, ASGSPL Limited, ASG Technologies Limited, VigilAir Limited, Asset Insight Limited, and TPT Group Investment Fund Limited.

