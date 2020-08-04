Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Post-pandemic Cleaning Habits According To Kiwi-owned Cleaning Company Premium Clean

Tuesday, 4 August 2020, 9:15 am
Press Release: Premium Clean

AUCKLAND, NZ --- “It can come back if we are not careful, aware of our surroundings, and clean enough”, says Director of Premium Clean on novel coronavirus situation. “To all our fellow Kiwis, as we inch back to the new normal, let’s put in triple efforts in sanitizing our homes and offices. We are doing our best to help clean our cities, help us maintain it.”

Premium Clean company shared that there have been changes in their market recently. People are becoming more and more cautious. They are now performing activities at home while being conscious about germ and bacteria spread. The company also expressed their sentiments to the general public, most especially their pool of loyal customers because of their increased awareness of the importance of daily cleaning habits now more than ever.

New Zealand has declared itself to be a coronavirus free country early June and since then Priyanka Southam, Director of Premium Clean together with their HR department and local cleaners noted changes in the behavior of their customers. More and more of them have clean homes. Premium Clean is getting bookings to double the cleanliness of customers’ interior surroundings.

As people stay at home longer, dirt and mess inside the house naturally double. Since every member of the family has their own space, belongings, and activities, it is typical that a home can be messed up in just a span of a day. With all that, a cleaning service is just as ideal as making a run for groceries to stock up on supplies.

Post-pandemic cleaning habits

Avoid Cleaning with Dirty Tools

Cleaning tools get extremely dirty too especially when they are stuck in the storage for a long time. Premium Clean shares that cleaning with a dust mop, smelly vacuum, and greased wipes actually triples your efforts in cleaning. Why tripled? You need to clean your tools, clean the surfaces you touched with it when they were dirty and clean to ensure you are leaving a room or surface speckless.

Using New Disinfectant Towels to Clean Different Surfaces

Disinfectant wipes are pretty expensive. But for the most part, it is more expensive to catch bacteria and viruses. Premium Clean expresses its concern to Kiwis using single disinfectant towels to clean different surfaces. According to them, each surface in your house serves a different purpose. Naturally, tabletops located near the front door is where all outdoor items are placed. Similarly, kitchen countertops are also a destination for food items that came from the grocery. With that, using a single towel for both surfaces and for other surfaces should be highly avoided.

Wash Dishes After Eating

If you are the type to leave dirty dishes soaked in water so that it is easier to wash stubborn grease, Premium Clean reminds you there are cleaning brushes out there that can save your life. Dirty dishes can be a thriving environment for many types of bacteria. You can combat its proliferation by washing plates and utensils immediately after use.

Sanitize the Bottom of Outside Shoes

A gentle reminder to everyone from the cleaning company, “You need to sanitize your shoes before bringing it into your home, your garage, or even your porch.

The kiwi-owned cleaning company is set to operate and open its services in Hawkes Region (announced on their official website) to ensure residential homes and commercial spaces in communities across New Zealand are well-kept, sanitized, and virus-free.

About Premium Clean

Premium Clean is an Auckland-based cleaning company that has been around New Zealand since 2015. They have completed more than 30,000 cleaning jobs and have continuously operated in more than 9 cities.

Having a long track record, they have adopted the use of technology to save our customers’ time and deliver consistent service. The company’s booking process enhances its reliability in the field.

 

