Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

CV Tips To Land An Interview In The Covid-19 Job Market

Tuesday, 4 August 2020, 10:30 am
Press Release: Hays

Only 28% of New Zealand and Australia’s current jobseekers say they understand what’s required to make a job interview shortlist today.

That’s according to a recent poll by recruiting experts Hays, which found a further 33% understand “to a certain extent”. The final 39% admit to having no understanding of how to gain a place on an interview shortlist today.

“COVID-19 has changed the world of work, with employers now valuing new skills and qualities,” said Adam Shapley, Managing Director of Hays in New Zealand in response to the poll result.

“Clearly a significant percentage of today’s jobseekers do not feel informed as to what they need to do to ensure their CV will earn them a place on the interview shortlist,” said Adam.

“To gain an interview in the current market, it takes a CV in an acceptable format that uses relevant keywords and is backed by proof, appropriate soft skills and the potential to add value longer-term.”

According to Hays, here are 6 tips to help your CV land you an interview:

  1. Use an acceptable CV format: When large numbers of candidates are applying for roles, some jobseekers attempt to stand out by submitting an alternative CV. However, when faced with a larger quantity of applications to review, a time-poor hiring manager is unlikely to take the additional time required to search a convoluted application for the information they need. So, stick to the accepted structure, which allows a reader to quickly determine if you should be shortlisted. This free CV template details the structure employers want to see today.
  2. Add keywords: With more recruitment now being conducted online, your CV must also include relevant keywords so that screening algorithms or an applicant tracking system identifies yours as a suitable match. It’s also advisable to mirror some of the language and keywords used in the job description to increase your chance that the reader will see you as a good fit.
  3. Prove your skills: Employers today want a proven performer who can hit the ground running and add immediate value to the business. Pepper your
  4. CV with quantifiable results to show you are a tried and tested candidate with relevant technical skills. For graduates or those with little experience, quantifiable evidence of your successes gained through work experience can help you stand out.
  5. Offer a complete package: Employers are not just restricting their search to candidates with relevant technical skills. Softs skills were gaining prominence before the pandemic hit and have become an even greater priority today as employers look for a candidate who is adaptable with strong communication and team work skills. Therefore, make sure your CV paints a picture of the relevance of your soft as well as technical skills by sharing examples of situations where your soft skills shone through.
  6. Sell yourself in your professional summary: Many people tend to use the professional summary section of their CV to describe what they are looking for in their next job. This is a mistake. Instead, you should convey what you can offer an employer and summarise the key skills and experiences that would allow you to succeed in this particular role and add value to the organisation. After all, employers don’t want to know what they can do for you – they want to know what you can offer them.
  7. Show you are a good long-term investment: Employers today don’t just want to know what you are capable of now. They want to know that you have the potential to grow and develop to add value in the future, too. To do this, make sure each entry in your employment history demonstrates how your skills have improved over time. For example, each achievement you add to each entry should be better than the last. It’s also advisable to evidence your commitment to continuous upskilling in your CV to show the reader you would be a good investment both now and into the future.

1,049 people were polled by Hays in June and July 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hays on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Waste: Government To Regulate Plastic Packaging, Tyres, E-Waste

The Government is stepping up action to deal with environmentally harmful products – including plastic packaging, tyres and e-waste – before they become waste. As part of the wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills, ... More>>

ALSO:

Bankers Association: Banking Becomes First Living Wage Accredited Industry

Banking has become New Zealand’s first fully living wage accredited industry, leading to nearly 1800 employees and contractors moving onto the living wage and gaining greater economic independence for them and their families. As of today, all ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Funding For 85% Of NZ Not-For-Profit Entities Impacted By COVID-19

Results of a recent Institute of Directors poll show that 85% of board members on not-for-profit organisations say COVID-19 has moderately or significantly affected their funding. The ‘pulse check’ conducted in the first two weeks of July looked ... More>>

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>


Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 