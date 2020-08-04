Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Asbestos Removal Done Right The First Time

Tuesday, 4 August 2020, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Advanced Environmental Services

It often takes just one man or one company to be the shining light for others, and Advanced Environmental Services are no different. With the death tally rising, commercial business and building owners are looking to such quality companies for help.

With firm regulations on Commercial Codes of Practice to ensure safer working conditions, and the ongoing media coverage of WorkSafe NZ handing out hefty fines to non-compliant business owners, the spotlight is shining brighter than ever on building standards here in New Zealand.

WorkSafe NZ are putting all commercial business owners on notice. The increased exposure on health standards and practices, and the undeniable need for safer working conditions has magnified a major and hazardous health issue needing more attention here in New Zealand - asbestos.

Asbestos contains silicate materials composed of thin crystals, with each fibre being made out of microscopic fibrils. Unfortunately, these microscopic fibrils can be released into the atmosphere when disrupted. These fibrils are undetectable by the human eye and are easily inhaled, leading to irreversible damage to those exposed to them. This causes a variety of serious lung diseases such as asbestosis and even cancer

Asbestos was seen as an integral part of the building industry in the 20th Century, and was prevalent in the majority of construction plans in all major buildings up until the 1980s. It was only then asbestos was not only deemed unnecessary but incredibly dangerous. Unfortunately, given the long time-span asbestos was used, a large percentage of buildings we see today are riddled with asbestos. WorkSafe NZ Deputy General Manager of Investigations and Specialist Services Simon Humphries was recently quoted saying asbestos was the “number one killer in the New Zealand workplace.”

He wasn’t kidding. The numbers don’t lie. According to WorkSafe NZ figures, approximately 170 New Zealanders die from diseases and issues connected to asbestos exposure each year. This is a damning figure and shows just how important this issue really is.

Since then, WorkSafe NZ have worked hard to educate business owners on the dangers of dealing with asbestos. An approved Code of Practice sets out WorkSafe NZ’s expectations about how to comply with asbestos health and safety law, including the Health and Safety at Work (Asbestos) Regulations 2016. It primarily highlights the need for every commercial business to have better asbestos management, and what to do if removal of asbestos was needed.

To many, this was seen as just another financial hurdle to maintain a business, and its importance has often been overlooked. The lack of knowledge or sheer naivety shown by many commercial building and business owners is sadly a large reason why the death tally is so high. WorkSafe NZ hope to change this, setting a goal of a 50% reduction in asbestos-related diseases here in New Zealand by 2040.

As the screws are tightening on commercial building and business owners to understand the dangers and take action, it has unfortunately allowed unqualified contractor’s and groups to survey and pass buildings on a dime, with the promise of guaranteeing a pass-mark. "You buy cheap, you get cheap". It's an age-old adage, but one that couldn't ring more true than for asbestos removal.

Advanced Environmental Services have a simple yet firm philosophy - "Do it once, do it right", and for good reason. The cost of ineffective asbestos removal is vast, and often crippling for a business. A poor removal job not only puts people's health at risk, but you'll inevitably be faced with paying for the entire process again. What's worse is, it often becomes more expensive due to asbestos being disrupted and contaminating other areas.

Don’t become trapped or lead into a false sense of security by those offering a “cheaper alternative”. Asbestos removal is a very delicate operation that requires specially trained and qualified professionals. When you become aware of just how dangerous asbestos is, you realise just how important it is. Its safe removal is vital for the health and protection of your staff, their families, as well as yourself.

The solution lies within a reputable company who put people’s livelihood first. A company that boasts a near unmatched <0.01% asbestos fibre readings on all jobs. A family-run company that are successfully ridding Auckland and the rest of New Zealand of this “Silent Killer”, saving lives in the process - Advanced Environmental Services.

Based in Auckland, Advanced Environmental Solutions are at the forefront of asbestos removal, and take great pride in their family-orientated business, living by the simple ethos of “Do it once, do it right”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Advanced Environmental Services on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Waste: Government To Regulate Plastic Packaging, Tyres, E-Waste

The Government is stepping up action to deal with environmentally harmful products – including plastic packaging, tyres and e-waste – before they become waste. As part of the wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills, ... More>>

ALSO:

Bankers Association: Banking Becomes First Living Wage Accredited Industry

Banking has become New Zealand’s first fully living wage accredited industry, leading to nearly 1800 employees and contractors moving onto the living wage and gaining greater economic independence for them and their families. As of today, all ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Funding For 85% Of NZ Not-For-Profit Entities Impacted By COVID-19

Results of a recent Institute of Directors poll show that 85% of board members on not-for-profit organisations say COVID-19 has moderately or significantly affected their funding. The ‘pulse check’ conducted in the first two weeks of July looked ... More>>

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>


Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 