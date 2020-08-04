Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sabre Renews Strategic, Long-term Distribution Agreement With Air New Zealand

Tuesday, 4 August 2020, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Sabre

SINGAPORE – 4 August 2020 -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, has renewed its long-term, worldwide distribution agreement with Air New Zealand.

Under the renewed agreement, Sabre will continue to distribute global Air New Zealand content to hundreds of thousands of travel agents and thousands of corporations globally through its extensive travel marketplace. The agreement also includes an opt-in content program in New Zealand and Australia, which provides agencies with access to Air New Zealand’s preferential content through the Sabre marketplace. Sabre is mission-critical to the world’s travel ecosystem, playing a key role in facilitating the marketing and sale of airfares and other types of travel to travel agents, corporations and online travel agencies across the world.

“The eyes of the world have watched New Zealand’s exemplary handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and we’re excited to announce our renewed agreement with Air New Zealand and to continue to support their digital customer and retailing strategy.,” said Rakesh Narayanan, Vice President, Regional General Manager, Asia and Pacific, Travel Solutions, Airline Sales. “Travellers want the very best offers and choices possible, while travel agencies want to be able to provide this rich content to their clients. Meanwhile, airlines need robust distribution strategies to be able to distribute their fares and ancillary products to a wide audience. Sabre’s AdvanceConnect program, which provides robust product capabilities and faster, accurate responses for all bookings and ancillary sales, ensures travel agents and corporations have interactive access to its branded fare offers and ancillaries. Sabre is deeply committed to bringing the travel ecosystem together so that all parties can realize their goals, and this latest agreement demonstrates the very clear commitment of both organisations to the recovery and future growth of the travel industry.”

“We’re delighted to renew our distribution agreement with Sabre” said Andrew Dale, Regional General Manager Sales & Alliances, Air New Zealand. “As we look to further ramp up domestic and eventually international operations, it’s vital that customers have choice and flexibility in booking through their preferred channel. The value of our travel agency partners cannot be underestimated in helping travellers to make the best choices and regain trust in travel during this time, and we’re thrilled to be able to connect to them through Sabre’s Global Distribution System (GDS).”

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre’s technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

