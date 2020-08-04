Burger King's New Plant-Based Rebel BK Chook Burger And Tenders

Burger King releases plant-based Rebel BK Chook – 0% Chicken. What the Cluck?

Introducing the delicious new Rebel BK Chook burger and tenders from Burger King – the latest additions to Burger King’s plant-based menu.

Made with the perfect blend of wheat and pea protein, our plant-based Rebel BK Chook is made in NZ by our friends at Let’s Eat. The Rebel Chook patty is packed with flavour, texture and crunch. It’s topped with shredded lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, and served on a sesame seed bun. 0%chicken…What the cluck?

And for all the BK Tenders fans, BK is also excited to introduce the new Rebel BK Chook Tenders, available in 3, 6 and 12 packs. The Rebel BK Chook and Tenders join Burger King’s plant-based menu, which launched in February with the Rebel Whopper.

The new 100% plant-based Rebel Chook was developed in partnership with Let’s Eat, in response to the growing demand for meat alternatives. Let’s Eat specialises in plant-based protein packed foods you can feel good about eating.

Rebel BK Chook – perfect for vegetarians, flexitarians and people who like yum stuff.

