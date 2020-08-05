Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Digital Identity Startup Blockpass Airdrops To Be Distributed Via Holdex

Wednesday, 5 August 2020, 7:29 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

KYC-as-a-service provider Blockpass (https://blockpass.org) announces that its series of community airdrops will be carried out through 'the home of Crypto' Holdex (https://holdex.io/). Holdex and Blockpass have been working together since May 2018 when the Blockpass KYC Connect identity solution was integrated into the Holdex tool suite, offering streamlined compliance services to Holdex customers. Showcasing its belief in Holdex's potential, Blockpass also invested in Holdex in July 2018.

Holdex is a startup that builds marketing automation and community-management tools for Blockchain applications, with a focus on aggregating knowledge on Crypto products in its unique marketplace. For Blockchain applications and service providers Holdex offers the ability to conduct community-building campaigns using both off-chain and on-chain tools, from managing content like announcements, help articles, and questions-and-answers from the community, to facilitating airdrops and fundraising - solutions which need the right balance between security, compliance, and ease-of-use.

Blockpass provides a KYC verification SaaS to businesses that operate in regulated industries and an increasingly remote world where trust needs to be verified digitally. Through the Blockpass digital identity protocol, end-users can easily create a verified portable identity that can be re-used to onboard with any service in minutes. Blockpass' unique token, PASS token, is a utility token which facilitates the working of the Blockpass ecosystem and the growth of its user base by rewarding both businesses and individuals that use the platform.

Adam Vaziri, CEO of Blockpass, said: "It's great to be carrying out more work in partnership with our long-standing friends and partners at Holdex. Given we share so many goals and priorities, it was only natural that we approached them to conduct our community airdrops as we seek to spread the benefits of PASS tokens to a wider audience in as fair a manner as possible."

Vadim Zolotokrylin, CEO of Holdex, added: "We are excited to carry out the PASS token airdrop! The current pandemic has only served to highlight the importance of digital identity technology, so we are proud to share PASS with the Crypto community and increase awareness of a better way to carry out KYC/AML, a major source of frustration for many users and drop off for many Blockchain businesses. By facilitating this airdrop for Blockpass we firmly believe we are ultimately aiding in the adoption of decentralized technology."

The services of Blockpass and Holdex are increasingly important in a world where working remotely and enabling global markets are becoming the norm in the Covid pandemic. The importance of privacy and security whilst enabling regulatory compliance is paramount to both companies, and they are constantly developing and expanding to provide the best possible experience for users and businesses.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Waste: Government To Regulate Plastic Packaging, Tyres, E-Waste

The Government is stepping up action to deal with environmentally harmful products – including plastic packaging, tyres and e-waste – before they become waste. As part of the wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills, ... More>>

ALSO:

Bankers Association: Banking Becomes First Living Wage Accredited Industry

Banking has become New Zealand’s first fully living wage accredited industry, leading to nearly 1800 employees and contractors moving onto the living wage and gaining greater economic independence for them and their families. As of today, all ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Funding For 85% Of NZ Not-For-Profit Entities Impacted By COVID-19

Results of a recent Institute of Directors poll show that 85% of board members on not-for-profit organisations say COVID-19 has moderately or significantly affected their funding. The ‘pulse check’ conducted in the first two weeks of July looked ... More>>

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>


Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 