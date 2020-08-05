Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

Wednesday, 5 August 2020, 9:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Post

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently.

Online spend peaked in late April, with New Zealanders spending over $200 million online as the country moved to Alert Level 3, and online retail reopened, according to NZ Post’s new eCommerce Spotlight research, conducted with Datamine. In Alert Level 3 shoppers could also have their ‘non-essential’ items purchased during Lockdown, delivered. This resulted in NZ Post receiving over 3.5 million parcels in the first two weeks of Alert Level 3 – about 200 parcels per minute.

“While this surge dropped off as life started to return to normal and more ‘bricks and mortar’ shops began to open, online shopping remains about 30% up on this time last year, with early indications signalling that COVID-19 has forever changed the way Kiwis shop,” says Chris Wong, General Manager of Business Marketing, NZ Post. “Buying your groceries and other everyday items online and having them delivered has become the new norm for many.

“Not being able to pop out to the shops meant that Kiwis looked online if there was something they needed, or wanted, to buy. Our research shows over 170,000 adult New Zealanders shopped online for the first time during the first six months of 2020. We saw people in the 60 plus age category take to online shopping, with a 62% increase in this group shopping online for just the month of May*.

“One of the trends Kiwi retailers will be most happy about has been the continuation to buy local, with domestic online sales making up 71% of all online shopping. This is a trend that we expect to see in the months ahead, particularly as the rest of the world continues to deal with the pandemic.”

NZ Post is the largest delivery business for online shopping in New Zealand. “We’ve undertaken this research because NZ Post is committed to helping New Zealand businesses grow and strengthen their eCommerce presence,” says Wong.

To meet the continued growth in online shopping, and to help New Zealand businesses grow, NZ Post has recently announced a ten year $170 million investment programme on infrastructure. The programme has begun with construction of a new ‘super depot’ for parcels, in Grenada, Wellington, due to open in 2022. NZ Post plans to invest around $18 million in the latest global technology for the super depot, that will sort and scan parcels at a much faster rate.

*Compared to the same period in 2019.

Further insights from the Spotlight report show: 

  • Total online spend across the whole of Level 3 was 83% up on spend in same period in 2019.
  • $107 average spend per transactions.
  • In May there were nearly 1.5m Kiwis shopping online, that’s 28% more than in May 2019.
  • During Level 3, average weekly online spend on Speciality Food, Groceries & Liquor increased by more than 105% over a year ago, Homeware, Appliances & Electronics increased 135% and Clothing & Footwear increased by 62%. 
     
  • The eCommerce Spotlight report and full findings can be found here thefulldownload.co.nz/covid-spotlight

The Full Download report into eCommerce trends from 2019 can be found here thefulldownload.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Find more from New Zealand Post on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Waste: Government To Regulate Plastic Packaging, Tyres, E-Waste

The Government is stepping up action to deal with environmentally harmful products – including plastic packaging, tyres and e-waste – before they become waste. As part of the wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills, ... More>>

ALSO:

Bankers Association: Banking Becomes First Living Wage Accredited Industry

Banking has become New Zealand’s first fully living wage accredited industry, leading to nearly 1800 employees and contractors moving onto the living wage and gaining greater economic independence for them and their families. As of today, all ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Funding For 85% Of NZ Not-For-Profit Entities Impacted By COVID-19

Results of a recent Institute of Directors poll show that 85% of board members on not-for-profit organisations say COVID-19 has moderately or significantly affected their funding. The ‘pulse check’ conducted in the first two weeks of July looked ... More>>

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>


Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 