Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission Releases Independent Reviews Into Security Incident, Details Action Taken

Wednesday, 5 August 2020, 10:53 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has released two reviews into an October 2019 security incident and accepts all findings and recommendations.

The security incident arose from the theft of computer equipment belonging to one of the Commission’s external providers in a burglary. The computer equipment is thought to have contained a range of documents relating to the Commission’s work, including some confidential information from businesses and individuals.

The first report, by Mr Fowler QC, looked into the circumstances relating to the specific incident.

“The report finds the external provider was clearly under contractual obligations with regard to information security and the retention and disposal of confidential material, that they understood these obligations and were plainly in breach of them,” Commission Chair Anna Rawlings said.

“While this incident resulted from criminal activity and our provider failing to meet its obligations, it is our job to keep sensitive information safe and we take responsibility for that. There was more that the Commission could have done to ensure the contractor complied with their obligations and Mr Fowler QC has made some recommendations on how we could better mitigate the type of risk raised by the security incident.”

The second report by KPMG looked into the Commission’s information management and security, including information held or accessible by third-party suppliers.

“KPMG found that the Commission has a moderate overall level of maturity in security and noted that the majority of its findings are consistent with what it sees in many other public and private sector organisations. It found a strong information security culture and awareness among staff but also makes recommendations for improvements in a number of areas including policies, procedures and work practices and our management of external providers,” Ms Rawlings said.

“We accept the findings and recommendations from both reviews. We have already made a number of improvements in the areas identified by Mr Fowler QC as directly related to the security incident. We are also embarking on a broad ranging information management and security programme, to help ensure that those we interact with can continue to have confidence in our ability to protect confidential and commercially sensitive information provided to us.”

Actions already completed in response to the incident include:

  • Ending the Commission’s contract with the external provider and having the work done in house by Commission staff or on-site by external providers using Commission devices
  • Contacting current and past suppliers of services to the Commission to seek assurances they have appropriate security processes and protocols in place and to obtain details of those processes and protocols
  • Recruiting a Procurement Manager to improve contract management, reviewing contracts with external providers to ensure they include appropriate security and confidentiality obligations, and changing the internal contract approvals process
  • Making a number of changes to improve the way information is exchanged with external providers and third parties.

The Commission has also committed to voluntarily adopting the government’s Protective Security Requirements.

Ms Rawlings said, “These measures, together with the information management and security programme, respond to the findings of the reviews and reflect the Commission’s commitment to continued improvement of our overall information security maturity. “

The two reviews, along with a summary of the incident and the Commission’s response to it can be found here

.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Waste: Government To Regulate Plastic Packaging, Tyres, E-Waste

The Government is stepping up action to deal with environmentally harmful products – including plastic packaging, tyres and e-waste – before they become waste. As part of the wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills, ... More>>

ALSO:

Bankers Association: Banking Becomes First Living Wage Accredited Industry

Banking has become New Zealand’s first fully living wage accredited industry, leading to nearly 1800 employees and contractors moving onto the living wage and gaining greater economic independence for them and their families. As of today, all ... More>>

ALSO:

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>


QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 