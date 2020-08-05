Vertiv Introduces New Line

Vertiv Introduces New Line of Highly Efficient, Affordable On-line UPS for Edge Applications in Asia



Vertiv™Liebert® GXT RT+ to target healthcare, education, financial and government industries











Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today introduced the Vertiv™ Liebert® GXT RT+, its latest line of on-line double conversion uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems. Available from 1 to 3kVA, the Liebert GXT RT+ is Vertiv’s most affordable UPS for edge applications and is available throughout Southeast Asia, as well as Australia and New Zealand starting July 2020.

The latest addition to Vertiv’s premium Liebert GXT family of UPS systems, the Liebert GXT RT+ offers premium power outage protection at an affordable price point compared to other Liebert GXT models. It has a high unity power factor of 0.9, enabling continuous and reliable power to more connected devices and is ideal for use in today’s wide range of edge computing applications, including branch offices, point of sale (POS) systems, mobile stations, and small server rooms.

Available throughout Vertiv channel partners in Asia, the Liebert GXT RT+ is targeted towards the healthcare, financial, education, retail and IT industries.

“Now more than ever, these industries are faced with the growing challenge of keeping their IT systems online. The Liebert GXT RT+ offers the affordability and ease of installation for businesses that require a quick and simple power protection solution that can be quickly deployed so they can stay online and continue providing services to their customers,” said Andy Liu, director for rack UPS and integrated solutions at Vertiv Asia.

The Liebert GXT RT+ is designed for flexibility, with the capability to utilise up to six

connected external battery cabinets for scalable runtimes. It can also be remotely monitored through a centralised monitoring software that’s included in each Liebert® GXT RT+ model, giving added intelligence in managing edge sites, particularly in remote or space-constrained facilities.

“The growing importance of the edge can no longer be ignored. As more people go online, the need to process data closer to where customers are and to provide a seamless user experience is critical to business success. With the Liebert® GXT RT+, we are addressing a demand for affordable yet powerful power protection for business here in Asia, protecting the edge in these critical times,” adds Liu.

For more information on the Liebert GXT RT+ and other Vertiv infrastructure support products, visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

