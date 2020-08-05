Baby Steps To A Sustainable Little World

The Covid-19 pandemic is profoundly affecting our economy, looking after our environment and being sustainable is more important than ever.

little world is a proudly New Zealand made, organic baby skincare range that has their customers and the environment’s best interests at heart.

Sustainability is a huge part of little world’s ethos; the company’s mission was to create a skincare range that is gentle on the skin and just as gentle on the planet.

little world’s labels are printed on Rockstock - a high quality mineral rich coated paper with outstanding environmental values. Manufactured from waste stone and building industry offcuts, so no trees were harmed in production. By using this type of paper made from stone it helps improve air, land and water quality and reduce energy consumption.

little world boxes and cartons are printed using vegetable-based inks on paper from responsible renewable forestry. Their cartons are also made from paper which is sourced from renewable forestry and they are proud to be plastic free, they use glass bottles in the range which ultimately break down into sand.

The skincare includes the best of local New Zealand certified organic herbal flora. Their products are 100% natural, dermatologically tested, safe and contain no nasties.

little world founder Jo Gilberd says that from early design stages they made a conscious decision to use sustainable materials that have as little impact as possible on the planet.

“Some say the best things come in small packages and we truly believe this is the case with little world. We exist to be the cleanest, safest and best provider of quality skincare, whilst being good to people and good to the planet.

We believe this is crucial in the world we live in today; we are trying our best to be as responsible as we can be and will continually look for new ways to avoid damaging this precious little world.” states Jo.



little world skincare range includes cleansing products and face and body creams blended with active ingredients composed of softening calendula, restorative manuka honey, medicinal kawakawa leaf and protective jojoba oil.

Available online at litteworldnz.com. See website for full list of retailers.

© Scoop Media

