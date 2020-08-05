Lowndes team set to join Tompkins Wake

Kerri Dewe, Jon Calder and Mark Lowndes

Tompkins Wake will welcome three of the team from Lowndes on 1 September.

Lowndes founder Mark Lowndes, Director Kerri Dewe, and Associate Reuben Payne will join Tompkins Wake’s Auckland office.

Lowndes, an experienced corporate and commercial lawyer, said he and his colleagues were excited about merging their practice into Tompkins Wake.

“We had been talking to a number of law firms, and once we engaged with Tompkins Wake we were quickly attracted by their energy and enthusiasm, their clear business strategy, and the depth of the firm’s talent across its offices,” Lowndes said.

“We have been impressed by our dealing with Tompkins Wake. We’ve found them to be nimble and commercial to deal with. They have a great people-orientated culture and are adept at identifying and valuing the strengths that different individuals bring.”

Tompkins Wake Chief Executive Jon Calder said further strengthening the firm’s Auckland office and national presence has been a key focus over the past four years.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to merge this practice into Tompkins Wake and we welcome Mark, Kerri, and Reuben with their specialist skills to continue our growth, particularly in the Auckland market.

“Lowndes have built a reputation around their unique ability to leverage their technical expertise with innovative commercial thinking and outstanding service; we think that’s a brilliant fit with Tompkins Wake and our firm’s values.”

Mark Lowndes advises New Zealand and international companies – listed and privately owned – on a range of matters such as mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, private equity, venture capital, corporate recovery, and international investment.

He is recommended as a leading corporate/commercial lawyer by the 2020 edition of the principal international legal industry directories including Chambers Asia Pacific, Asialaw Profiles, Legal 500 and Best Lawyers in New Zealand.

Kerri Dewe will join Tompkins Wake as a Partner. She has been recognised multiple times by the international legal industry directories, including most recently in Legal 500 Asia Pacific (2020) as a ‘Next Generation Partner’. She has extensive corporate and commercial law experience with a focus on transactional M&A matters, complex commercial contracts, business structuring and joint venture advisory work.

Dewe said, “We look forward to bringing our specialist skills to Tompkins Wake, and to continuing to serve our clients from a larger firm with a strong New Zealand brand. We know that both the service culture and size of Tompkins Wake will work extremely well for our clients, also providing access to some additional practice areas.”

Reuben Payne has broad corporate and commercial experience, and advises on transactional M&A matters including cross-border deals, complex commercial contracts, business structuring and intellectual property. Reuben previously spent nine years in international firms in Auckland, Melbourne, Singapore and London.

Lowndes was formed in 1997 and has been widely recognised over the years in legal industry awards. The firm is winding down its practice to coincide with the merger on 1 September. Until that time, Lowndes continues to serve its clients from its Shortland Street offices.

Tompkins Wake is a leading New Zealand law firm recognised consistently for its commitment to innovation and culture. It has grown significantly over the past four years and now has 125 staff in offices in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Rotorua.

“We are proud of what we achieved at Lowndes and look forward to carrying on serving our clients from a larger firm with a strong New Zealand brand,” Mark Lowndes said.

“After 23 years as Managing Director, I’m looking forward to being supported to focus solely on looking after my clients.”

