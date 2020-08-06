Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

International Holiday Alternatives, South Australia In High Demand

Thursday, 6 August 2020, 12:33 pm
Press Release: South Australian Tourism Commission

Global border closures meant many Kiwis have cancelled long anticipated travel plans, but that doesn’t mean an unforgettable holiday is off the cards.

With a potential travel bubble with our Aussie neighbours on the horizon, Kiwis are looking across the ditch for holiday destination alternatives.

Consideration from Kiwis looking to travel to South Australia is at an all-time high, indicating Kiwis are dreaming of new experiences once it’s safe to travel.

Here’s a guide, from the South Australian Tourism Commission, to some of the top destinations within the region that will more than satisfy those long-haul holiday plans.

Swap the Bordeaux for the Barossa

As one of the wine capitals of the world, the Barossa can definitely hold its own against international destinations. If holiday to you comes paired with a glass (or 10) of the world’s finest wine, upgrade to the Barossa, just an hour’s drive from Adelaide City.

Your days will be spent with wine on the lips, chatting to local winemakers, tasting wine as old as you, sampling some of the finest local produce and eating at award-winning restaurants.

To make it feel authentically French, pair wines with handmade cheese from Barossa Cheese Company and stock up on local breads, pastries and produce at the Barossa Farmers Market.

Were you heading to Greece? Check out the Fleurieu Peninsula Coastline instead

Limestone cliffs tower above pristine sandy white shores dotted with secluded coves and seaside caves. Restaurants perched above the beach and just down the road, rolling vineyards and countless restaurants. Sound like Greece? Well you’ll find it all 45minutes from Adelaide, on the Fleurieu Peninsula.

Kayak through secret grottos in Second Valley, picnic in the insta-famous seaside caves of Port Willunga or float cliff-side in the calm waters of Port Noarlunga South’s inlet. The Fleurieu Peninsula is the ultimate coastal getaway. Keen to don your European-style swimwear? There’s always Maslin Beach, Australia’s first legal nude bathing beach.

Hoping to get the perfect gram at the Grand Canyon? The Flinders Ranges can match that

A trip to the rugged landscapes of Arizona is on nearly every traveller’s bucket list. While the Grand Canyon isn’t in South Australia, the ancient ramparts of Wilpena Point are the next best thing! Take a trip to the remote wilderness of the Flinders Ranges with its towering clifftops and jaw-dropping mountain ranges just a five-hour drive from Adelaide.

South Australia trumps Arizona when it comes to adventures as old as time. At an estimated 70 million years old, the Grand Canyon is a baby compared to the 800-million-year-old peaks of Wilpena Pound. From deep craters, to spectacular gorges and dusty red roads.

Or wanting to explore the desert in Utah? Check out Arkaroola, Flinders Ranges and Outback

Put photos of the arid landscapes of Utah’s Great Basin Desert and South Australia’s Arkaroola wilderness side-by-side and you could be forgiven for thinking they were taken in the same area, not tens of thousands of kilometres apart. Tucked beyond the Flinders Ranges, the ancient landscapes of Arkaroola are one of South Australia’s best kept secrets.

Keep a lookout because you could even spot Yellow-footed Rock-wallaby, kangaroos, and echidnas. This awe-inspiring landscape boasts breath-taking views across the Freeling Heights, Lake Frome and the desert.

Take the day from Adelaide to get to and set up at the Arkaroola Wilderness Sanctuary, here you can reach new heights on a ridgetop tour or take a scenic flight. While the Great Basin Desert is also renowned for its stargazing opportunities - Arkaroola’s night skies are a star-studded masterpiece with next to no light pollution.

White, sandy Maldives vacation planned? Swap it out for a week on Kangaroo Island

When you think of the Maldives you may think powder-white sand stretching as far as the eye can see and sparkling turquoise water. But, the secluded beach paradise of Kangaroo Island’s Antechamber Bay is just one of the island’s beaches worthy of any postcard.

Swim with dolphins and seals or relax in luxury accommodation. Kangaroo Island has no end of retreats on the water’s edge, just a short 30 min plane ride or a 45 min ferry from Adelaide.

For a budget friendly option, Antechamber Bay has a campground (could you stay in the Maldives for $16?) or stay in the historic Antechamber Bay Retreats which has its own private beach. Plus, you will have the rest of the island to explore; pristine coastline, bushland packed with wildlife, a mini desert, artisan produce and wineries all at your fingertips.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from South Australian Tourism Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Waste: Government To Regulate Plastic Packaging, Tyres, E-Waste

The Government is stepping up action to deal with environmentally harmful products – including plastic packaging, tyres and e-waste – before they become waste. As part of the wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills, ... More>>

ALSO:

Bankers Association: Banking Becomes First Living Wage Accredited Industry

Banking has become New Zealand’s first fully living wage accredited industry, leading to nearly 1800 employees and contractors moving onto the living wage and gaining greater economic independence for them and their families. As of today, all ... More>>

ALSO:


QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 