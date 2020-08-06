International Holiday Alternatives, South Australia In High Demand

Global border closures meant many Kiwis have cancelled long anticipated travel plans, but that doesn’t mean an unforgettable holiday is off the cards.

With a potential travel bubble with our Aussie neighbours on the horizon, Kiwis are looking across the ditch for holiday destination alternatives.

Consideration from Kiwis looking to travel to South Australia is at an all-time high, indicating Kiwis are dreaming of new experiences once it’s safe to travel.

Here’s a guide, from the South Australian Tourism Commission, to some of the top destinations within the region that will more than satisfy those long-haul holiday plans.

Swap the Bordeaux for the Barossa

As one of the wine capitals of the world, the Barossa can definitely hold its own against international destinations. If holiday to you comes paired with a glass (or 10) of the world’s finest wine, upgrade to the Barossa, just an hour’s drive from Adelaide City.

Your days will be spent with wine on the lips, chatting to local winemakers, tasting wine as old as you, sampling some of the finest local produce and eating at award-winning restaurants.

To make it feel authentically French, pair wines with handmade cheese from Barossa Cheese Company and stock up on local breads, pastries and produce at the Barossa Farmers Market.

Were you heading to Greece? Check out the Fleurieu Peninsula Coastline instead

Limestone cliffs tower above pristine sandy white shores dotted with secluded coves and seaside caves. Restaurants perched above the beach and just down the road, rolling vineyards and countless restaurants. Sound like Greece? Well you’ll find it all 45minutes from Adelaide, on the Fleurieu Peninsula.

Kayak through secret grottos in Second Valley, picnic in the insta-famous seaside caves of Port Willunga or float cliff-side in the calm waters of Port Noarlunga South’s inlet. The Fleurieu Peninsula is the ultimate coastal getaway. Keen to don your European-style swimwear? There’s always Maslin Beach, Australia’s first legal nude bathing beach.

Hoping to get the perfect gram at the Grand Canyon? The Flinders Ranges can match that

A trip to the rugged landscapes of Arizona is on nearly every traveller’s bucket list. While the Grand Canyon isn’t in South Australia, the ancient ramparts of Wilpena Point are the next best thing! Take a trip to the remote wilderness of the Flinders Ranges with its towering clifftops and jaw-dropping mountain ranges just a five-hour drive from Adelaide.

South Australia trumps Arizona when it comes to adventures as old as time. At an estimated 70 million years old, the Grand Canyon is a baby compared to the 800-million-year-old peaks of Wilpena Pound. From deep craters, to spectacular gorges and dusty red roads.

Or wanting to explore the desert in Utah? Check out Arkaroola, Flinders Ranges and Outback

Put photos of the arid landscapes of Utah’s Great Basin Desert and South Australia’s Arkaroola wilderness side-by-side and you could be forgiven for thinking they were taken in the same area, not tens of thousands of kilometres apart. Tucked beyond the Flinders Ranges, the ancient landscapes of Arkaroola are one of South Australia’s best kept secrets.

Keep a lookout because you could even spot Yellow-footed Rock-wallaby, kangaroos, and echidnas. This awe-inspiring landscape boasts breath-taking views across the Freeling Heights, Lake Frome and the desert.

Take the day from Adelaide to get to and set up at the Arkaroola Wilderness Sanctuary, here you can reach new heights on a ridgetop tour or take a scenic flight. While the Great Basin Desert is also renowned for its stargazing opportunities - Arkaroola’s night skies are a star-studded masterpiece with next to no light pollution.

White, sandy Maldives vacation planned? Swap it out for a week on Kangaroo Island

When you think of the Maldives you may think powder-white sand stretching as far as the eye can see and sparkling turquoise water. But, the secluded beach paradise of Kangaroo Island’s Antechamber Bay is just one of the island’s beaches worthy of any postcard.

Swim with dolphins and seals or relax in luxury accommodation. Kangaroo Island has no end of retreats on the water’s edge, just a short 30 min plane ride or a 45 min ferry from Adelaide.

For a budget friendly option, Antechamber Bay has a campground (could you stay in the Maldives for $16?) or stay in the historic Antechamber Bay Retreats which has its own private beach. Plus, you will have the rest of the island to explore; pristine coastline, bushland packed with wildlife, a mini desert, artisan produce and wineries all at your fingertips.

