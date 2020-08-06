Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Entries Open For 2020 New Zealand Ice Cream Awards

Thursday, 6 August 2020, 5:04 pm
Press Release: NZ Ice Cream Awards

Entries are open for the 2020 New Zealand Ice Cream Awards at a new website www.nzicecreamawards.co.nz.

The Awards, owned and run by the NZ Ice Cream Manufacturers Association, have been held since 1997 and are in their 23rd year. It is New Zealand’s only national ice cream, gelato, sorbet and dairy-free frozen products competition. The NZ Ice Cream Awards benchmark the best in New Zealand and celebrate the local industry.

Ice cream, gelato, sorbet and dairy-free producers throughout New Zealand are encouraged to submit products for consideration with the assurance that judging is objective and transparent, conducted by an independent panel of food experts.

Every year the Awards feature a specialist category to encourage entrants to try new ideas and to innovate. This year ‘Best of Fruit’ is the special category. Conditions require any ice cream, gelato, sorbet, low fat or dairy-free frozen product entered in this category should taste of and feature the fruit or fruits; apricot, avocado, cherry, date, lychee, mango, nectarine, olive, peach, plum and/or hybrids including; aprium, peacherine, plucot and plumcot.

CHANGE

This year management of the Awards has undergone significant change, with new organisers Marvellous Marketing appointed to oversee the logistics and marketing and with the appointment of Jackie Matthews as the new Chief Judge.

Jackie Matthews has revised the scoring protocol for the Open Creative category to recognise innovation. She says this year judges will score Open Creative entries giving 25% of the marks for innovation and 25% for execution with the final 50% of the marks for the technical aspects of the entry’s production. Jackie wants to ensure entrants are recognised for great ideas and combinations which may otherwise be marked down on technical issues. Jackie said “part of the Awards job is to encourage innovation and creativity and we want to make sure this is recognised in the judging.”

Jackie has extended the pool of talented judges to include food writers and chefs; she said their understanding of consumer tastes sit well alongside the focus of technical judges. Having more judges will allow the majority of assessment to be undertaken at Auckland’s FoodBowl over one day. A reduced panel of judges will return with fresh palates for a second day to re-taste the highest scoring entries and select 12 Category Champions, the Supreme Champion and Formula Foods Supreme Champion Boutique.

A People's Choice Award has been introduced and ice cream lovers will be encouraged to vote for their favourite NZ Ice Cream and/or Favourite NZ Ice Cream or Gelato store. Online voting will run during September and into mid-October and winners will be announced at the Gala Awards Dinner on Wednesday 4 November.

For the first time, an online Awards entry process has been developed. Ice cream, gelato, sorbet and dairy-free producers are invited to visit www.nzicecreamawards.co.nz to enter online and pay for entries at the same time. Producers with 10 or more entries can enter by completing a detailed spreadsheet.

NZ ICE CREAM AWARDS 2020 TROPHIES

Supreme Champions

  • Supreme Champion
  • Formula Foods Supreme Boutique Champion

Category Champions

  • Best of Fruit Champion
  • Fonterra NZ Standard Vanilla Ice Cream Champion
  • IMCD Givaudan Premium Vanilla Ice Cream Champion
  • ALTO/Pact Group Standard Ice Cream Champion
  • Chelsea Sugar Premium Ice Cream Champion
  • Open Creative Ice Cream and Open Creative Gelato/Sorbet Champions
  • Sensient Technologies Gelato Champion
  • In-Fruit Sorbet Champion
  • Hawkins Watts Low Fat/Frozen Yoghurt Champion
  • Dairy-Free Champion
  • New Zealand Food Safety Export Champion
  • New to Market Champion
  • Pacific Flavours & Ingredients Kids’ Choice

People's Choice Awards

  • People's Choice – Favourite NZ Ice Cream
  • AXIEO People's Choice – Favourite NZ Ice Cream or Gelato Store

NZ ICE CREAM AWARDS KEY DATES

More than 300 ice creams, gelatos, sorbets and dairy-free products are expected to be entered into this year’s Awards. The timeline for the New Zealand Ice Cream Awards 2020 is:

  • Wednesday 9 September - Entries close
  • Tuesday 22 and Wednesday 23 September - Judging samples to arrive at the FoodBowl, Auckland for judging
  • Friday 25 September - Kids' Choice Judging
  • Saturday 26 September and Sunday 27 September - Judging at the FoodBowl
  • Tuesday 20 October - Gold and Silver Medal results announced
  • Wednesday 4 November, Conference and Gala Awards Dinner – Cordis Auckland

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Ice Cream Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Waste: Government To Regulate Plastic Packaging, Tyres, E-Waste

The Government is stepping up action to deal with environmentally harmful products – including plastic packaging, tyres and e-waste – before they become waste. As part of the wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills, ... More>>

ALSO:

Bankers Association: Banking Becomes First Living Wage Accredited Industry

Banking has become New Zealand’s first fully living wage accredited industry, leading to nearly 1800 employees and contractors moving onto the living wage and gaining greater economic independence for them and their families. As of today, all ... More>>

ALSO:


QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 