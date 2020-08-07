Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Unisys Delivers New Payment Capability Through Partnership With PayCargo

Friday, 7 August 2020, 10:24 am
Press Release: Unisys

Based on award-winning Unisys Digistics™ cargo software, new platform provides secure, real-time payments for shipments globally

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced the development of a new secure payment platform based on Unisys Digistics™ air cargo software. The new platform enables cargo providers to move cargo faster and reduce payment costs while providing more convenient payment options, including direct ACH debits, prefunded accounts or credit card payments.

Delta Cargo, the air freight division of Delta Air Lines, recently announced that they have implemented the platform to offer customers an additional option to pay for their shipments’ destination charges.

Developed as part of a collaboration between Unisys and PayCargo, a provider of electronic invoicing and settlement solutions for the shipping industry, the integrated solution enables carriers to process payments more quickly, while allowing clients to have their cargo released on the same day. In addition, all payments made via PayCargo can be viewed on the AWB Charges function within the Unisys Digistics solution for auditing and payment tracking. Airlines do not need to access multiple systems, and the automated data flows save time and avoid costly human errors.

“Unisys strives to bring the best solutions to market, which includes working with trusted partners who can bring innovative, easily-integrated technology that provides added value to our air cargo clients,” said Curtis Schuler, Unisys vice president, Client Management, Americas. “As a result of our relationship with PayCargo, we are providing real-time payment visibility that not only improves cash management but further creates a seamless, transparent and user-friendly environment that will reduce administrative costs and better manage electronic payments for their business.”

Available now, the joint integrated solution from Unisys and PayCargo also automates payment creation for payers, including freight forwarders, importers and Beneficial Cargo Owners, as well as providing real-time remittance validation for airlines to enable same-day release of cargo. The Application Programming Interface (API) integration connects PayCargo directly into Unisys’ cargo management Digi-Portal system.

“The integration between PayCargo and Unisys is now more important than ever, helping to transform the industry with digital solutions that add meaningful value. Users on both sides of a transaction have visibility into billing, which enables them to address any issues immediately and make payments more efficiently,” said Lionel van der Walt, president and chief executive officer of the Americas, PayCargo.

Launched in 2017, Digistics is an award-winning holistic and integrated modular air cargo software logistics solution that allows carriers to streamline freight management and improve their operational efficiency. Unisys' Digi-Portal e-commerce platform services and connects a global community of more than 25,000 buyers at forwarders, airlines, general sales agents and handlers across more than 140 countries.

Unisys has more than 55 years of experience providing innovative IT solutions to the travel and transportation industry. Nine of the top 10 airlines depend on Unisys solutions. For more information on Unisys travel and transportation offerings, please click here.

About PayCargo

PayCargo is a patented online payments solution for the Ocean, Air, Trucking and Rail industries. PayCargo offers electronic tools that create significant efficiencies by automating the payments process. PayCargo helps companies in the international supply chain reduce operating costs, grow profits, dramatically increase cash flow, and improve overall liquidity. PayCargo, LLC, connects the payer and vendor for immediate transparency to improve payment communication, and allow significant cost savings through automation and standardisation.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.co.nz.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Unisys on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Waste: Government To Regulate Plastic Packaging, Tyres, E-Waste

The Government is stepping up action to deal with environmentally harmful products – including plastic packaging, tyres and e-waste – before they become waste. As part of the wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills, ... More>>

ALSO:

Bankers Association: Banking Becomes First Living Wage Accredited Industry

Banking has become New Zealand’s first fully living wage accredited industry, leading to nearly 1800 employees and contractors moving onto the living wage and gaining greater economic independence for them and their families. As of today, all ... More>>

ALSO:


QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 