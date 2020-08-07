Unisys Delivers New Payment Capability Through Partnership With PayCargo

Based on award-winning Unisys Digistics™ cargo software, new platform provides secure, real-time payments for shipments globally

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced the development of a new secure payment platform based on Unisys Digistics™ air cargo software. The new platform enables cargo providers to move cargo faster and reduce payment costs while providing more convenient payment options, including direct ACH debits, prefunded accounts or credit card payments.

Delta Cargo, the air freight division of Delta Air Lines, recently announced that they have implemented the platform to offer customers an additional option to pay for their shipments’ destination charges.

Developed as part of a collaboration between Unisys and PayCargo, a provider of electronic invoicing and settlement solutions for the shipping industry, the integrated solution enables carriers to process payments more quickly, while allowing clients to have their cargo released on the same day. In addition, all payments made via PayCargo can be viewed on the AWB Charges function within the Unisys Digistics solution for auditing and payment tracking. Airlines do not need to access multiple systems, and the automated data flows save time and avoid costly human errors.

“Unisys strives to bring the best solutions to market, which includes working with trusted partners who can bring innovative, easily-integrated technology that provides added value to our air cargo clients,” said Curtis Schuler, Unisys vice president, Client Management, Americas. “As a result of our relationship with PayCargo, we are providing real-time payment visibility that not only improves cash management but further creates a seamless, transparent and user-friendly environment that will reduce administrative costs and better manage electronic payments for their business.”

Available now, the joint integrated solution from Unisys and PayCargo also automates payment creation for payers, including freight forwarders, importers and Beneficial Cargo Owners, as well as providing real-time remittance validation for airlines to enable same-day release of cargo. The Application Programming Interface (API) integration connects PayCargo directly into Unisys’ cargo management Digi-Portal system.

“The integration between PayCargo and Unisys is now more important than ever, helping to transform the industry with digital solutions that add meaningful value. Users on both sides of a transaction have visibility into billing, which enables them to address any issues immediately and make payments more efficiently,” said Lionel van der Walt, president and chief executive officer of the Americas, PayCargo.

Launched in 2017, Digistics is an award-winning holistic and integrated modular air cargo software logistics solution that allows carriers to streamline freight management and improve their operational efficiency. Unisys' Digi-Portal e-commerce platform services and connects a global community of more than 25,000 buyers at forwarders, airlines, general sales agents and handlers across more than 140 countries.

Unisys has more than 55 years of experience providing innovative IT solutions to the travel and transportation industry. Nine of the top 10 airlines depend on Unisys solutions. For more information on Unisys travel and transportation offerings, please click here.

About PayCargo

PayCargo is a patented online payments solution for the Ocean, Air, Trucking and Rail industries. PayCargo offers electronic tools that create significant efficiencies by automating the payments process. PayCargo helps companies in the international supply chain reduce operating costs, grow profits, dramatically increase cash flow, and improve overall liquidity. PayCargo, LLC, connects the payer and vendor for immediate transparency to improve payment communication, and allow significant cost savings through automation and standardisation.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.co.nz.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

© Scoop Media

