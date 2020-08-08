Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

iD International Emerging Designer Awards Results

Saturday, 8 August 2020, 5:42 am
Press Release: iD International Emerging Designer Awards

For the first time in the 16 year history of the iD International Emerging Design Awards, the awards winners were named at a show they were unable to attend.

At a glittering event at Otago Polytechnic, the film showcasing the 32 finalists in this year’s winners was premiered before the winners were announced. They are:

Winner iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020

  • Stina Randestad, The Swedish School of Textiles, Borås, Sweden. Collection ‘Hybrids’

Second Place iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020

  • Shrinvanti Roy, RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia. Collection ‘Flowing Rhythm’.

Third Place iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020

  • Marlena Czak, Strzemiński Academy of Fine Arts, Łódź, Poland. ‘Why me, why me‘

Finalists from 14 countries filmed themselves and their collections on their phones in their bedrooms, apartment building hallways and parks during lockdown. They sent their video to Dunedin and it was edited into a wonderful film by NHNZ. Paradoxically the film provided a very intimate look at the emerging finalists, as viewers got to see them explain their designs, their inspiration and see them in their own environment.

With impending global travel restrictions forcing organisers the Board of iD Dunedin Inc to take the show online, judging was undertaken on video by an international panel of 16 jurors from five countries. The panel led by head judge Tanya Carlson of Tanya Carlson (New Zealand) was:

  • Adrien Yakimov Roberts, International Director at Grad Fashion Week in London (UK)
  • Dame Denise L'Estrange-Corbet, WORLD (New Zealand)
  • Donna Tulloch, Mild Red (New Zealand)
  • Doris de Pont, New Zealand Fashion Museum (New Zealand)
  • Doris Raymond, The Way We Wore (USA)
  • Fiona Ralph, sustainability journalist and former iD International Emerging Designer Awards finalist (New Zealand)
  • Lutz Huelle, LUTZ (France)
  • Margarita Robertson, NOM*d (New Zealand)
  • Patty Huntington, fashion journalist ABC Australia and WWD (Australia)
  • Sara Maino, New Talents Editor of Vogue Italia (Italy)
  • Sara Munro, Company of Strangers (New Zealand)
  • Stefan Siegel, Director Not Just a Label (USA)
  • Stephen Jones, Stephen Jones Millinery (UK)
  • Stiofán Sopelza, Mittelmoda Fashion Awards Project Manager Mittelmoda (Italy)
  • Wynn Crawshaw, Wynn Hamlyn (New Zealand)

Tanya Carlson said although designs were submitted before the global Covid-19 pandemic, finalists' fashion reflected their observations on challenges faced by the world. “It was wonderful to see young people thinking creatively of ways to change global habits. Collectively they showed outstanding use of recycled fabric, clever upcycling and embraced new technologies. There was also an overall trend to tell their own story through references to their ethnicity and culture which was explored with beautiful, sensitive design.”

iD Dunedin Fashion Inc. co-chair Dr Margo Barton said judging and hosting the show online provided an unparalleled opportunity to make the show truly global and draw upon some of the world’s most experienced fashion judges. She thanked them all for their contribution to make the awards so successful and for supporting emerging talent.

iD Dunedin Fashion Inc. co-chair Sally Peart said the online video format enabled ID Fashion to extend the reach of this iconic event from Dunedin to an international audience. She said early indications were that the Awards' reach would be significantly more international and she was aware of finalists in many countries watching the winners video announcement via Facebook Live. She thought video may become the norm for delivering this global competition – the only emerging designer awards in the world which is open to finalists from throughout the world.

Winner iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020

Stina Randestad’s collection ‘Hybrids’ swapped the design order to put fabric first. Her design process began with the question 'what happens when different materials are put together?' Through trial and error she discovered two fabric manipulation techniques that she continued working with; sewing stretchy and thick materials and cutting and layering materials. These new materials generated movement and expression when they were draped upon many bodies and from this exercise Stina was able to decide how the fabrics would work best in garments, switching the usual process.

Judges’ comments about Stina’s collection included: 'Just subliminal, outstanding’…’Very exciting approach’…’Excellent use of colour’… ‘Amazing use of fabrics and the manipulation into garments, unexpected combinations created unexpected results.’… ‘Wow! Amazing. Incredible movement, stunning textures, playful, modern, original.’

Second Place iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020

Shrinvanti Roy, RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia. Collection ‘Flowing Rhythm’.

Srinvanti’s ‘Flowing Rhythm’ collection stems from research around art therapy which explored the principles of rhythm and repetition. She then considered how rhythm and repetition manifest in textile and garment making. Textile art is formed through a process that generates responses in a body, with repetition eventually creating flow in design, which in turn becomes a reflective state of existence.

Judges’ comments about Shrinvanti’s collection included: 'Love, love, love, so beautiful, mystical, ethereal, historical'… ‘makes me want to know more, to touch and wear them and inspect how they are made’….’Impressive sustainable sourcing of waste denim. Love the colours. Wearable yet fashion-forward.’…. ‘Extraordinary handwork, and interesting silhouettes.’

Third Place iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020

Marlena Czak, Strzemiński Academy of Fine Arts, Łódź, Poland. ‘Why me, why me‘

Marlena’s intention was to use design to contrast sacred and profane. Therefore ‘Why me, why me‘ contains unique fabrics, as well as ready-to-wear patterns. Needle felting with fabric cuttings is the designer's own invention. This technique allowed her to make unique, double-faced fabrics. The left side is full of small after-production cuttings which she puts on the fabric and then pricks with a needle. The right side has fluffy fibres-embroidery. The technique gives a mix of different fibres and colours creating new visual effects. All this creates a vibrant effect which seems to be a never-ending spiritual experience. It took about 3000 hours to prepare fabrics for the collection.

Judges’ comments about Marlena’s collection included: ‘Love the shapes Intriguing, unexpected’… ‘Great silhouettes and imaginative presentation’….’Loved the creation of the fabric and the use of both sides. Outstanding collection’.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Now the professional jury has made its judgement, fashion lovers from across the world are being invited to vote for their favourite designer. From Saturday 8 until Sunday 30 August head to https://www.idfashion.co.nz/2020-op-peoples-choice view the 2020 iD International Emerging Designer Awards video and vote for your favourite designer in the Otago Polytechnic People’s Choice Awards. On Monday 31 August the Otago Polytechnic People’s Choice Awards winners will be named.

With the emphasis on developing the first online iD International Emerging Designer Awards and uncertainty caused by Covid-19, the iD Dunedin Board Inc has committed to hosting the 2021 iD International Emerging Designer Awards online again, with an associated live performance and the timing to coincide with Otago Museum’s 2021 exhibition Fashion Fwd >> Disruption through Design, which starts at the end of March 2021. The board has decided to postpone plans to hold the iD Established Dunedin Designer Show pencilled in for the Dunedin Railway Station February 2021, and are continuing to review opportunities.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from iD International Emerging Designer Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Waste: Government To Regulate Plastic Packaging, Tyres, E-Waste

The Government is stepping up action to deal with environmentally harmful products – including plastic packaging, tyres and e-waste – before they become waste. As part of the wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills, ... More>>

ALSO:


Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 