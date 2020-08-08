Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Shoe-in For ‘Rookie Of The Year’ Sells Large Property In Days

Saturday, 8 August 2020, 2:37 pm
Press Release: Century 21

A new Albany real estate agent, who listed and sold a multi-million-dollar property in his first few days, is proof great prices and quick sales can still be achieved in the current real estate market, according to one New Zealand real estate boss.

“Don’t let them tell you real estate is grinding to a halt! Our newest Auckland agent, Stephen Hudson, has achieved an incredible result when larger and more experienced hands couldn’t. It just shows if you get your message and marketing right and bring on strong sales and negotiating skills, your property will still sell well,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Stephen Hudson of Albany’s Century 21 Darrak Realty

Her comments follow a property near Coatesville going ‘under contract’ within two days of being listed by a new agent and agency, after previously languishing on the market with another agency.

In fact, the agent, Stephen Hudson, is brand new to the real estate industry. Following a career shift, the businessman entrepreneur only started with Century 21 Darrak Realty in Albany four days before listing the property. Due to industry requirements, he remains under the supervision of Albany principal Ivan Rakich for another few months.

“I can’t take any of the credit. Stephen got the listing and worked incredibly hard, delivering some quick magic for a very happy vendor. His professional approach, knowledge of the area, and the strength of our brand locally, collectively delivered a great outcome. I’m absolutely delighted for the vendor and purchaser,” says Mr Rakich.

The lifestyle property at 31 Rangitopuni Road, near the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway, has since sold unconditionally. The sale price was $2,290.000. Marketed as ‘Executive lifestyle family home and big barn’, the 254sqm, five-bedroom residence has a swimming pool and is set among 1.5 hectares of flat fertile land.

The lifestyle property near Coatesville which was quickly sold by Century 21

With a high-profile location in the old Albany village, Century 21 Darrak Realty is already leading Century 21 sales nationwide for the third quarter. What’s more, the North Auckland franchise was recently named in the Top 21 offices across Century 21 Australasia.

Stephen Hudson and his family have lived in Coatesville since 2004. He brings an entrepreneurial business background of more than 35 years to real estate and is delighted to get his first sale under his belt so quickly.

“Friends joked with me as to my timing, predicting it could be a very slow start to my new career. So, I’m thrilled I could achieve this for the vendors. But in this game, you’re only as good as your next sale, so I’ll keep my head down and keep looking for new listings,” says Mr Hudson.

Century 21 boss, Derryn Mayne, says the company continues to achieve momentum in New Zealand and some great results for clients, helped by the high level of support franchises give their agents and Century 21’s strong sales strategies and systems.

https://albany.century21.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Century 21 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Waste: Government To Regulate Plastic Packaging, Tyres, E-Waste

The Government is stepping up action to deal with environmentally harmful products – including plastic packaging, tyres and e-waste – before they become waste. As part of the wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills, ... More>>

ALSO:


Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 