Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Contact delivers for customers, employees and shareholders

Monday, 10 August 2020, 9:09 am
Press Release: Contact Energy


Contact delivers for customers, employees and shareholders despite Covid-19 disruption

Highlights

• Resilient through COVID-19 lockdown

• Confirmed world-class geothermal resource at Tauhara after successful appraisal programme

• Decarbonisation-driven demand momentum with a long-term 13MW renewable agreement signed and demand management platform customer base growing quickly

• Navigated risks relating to constrained natural gas supply via reduction in fixed priced electricity sales and prudent management of gas and hydro storage

• More than 500,000 customer connections across electricity, gas and broadband

• New Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and new Chief People Officer (CPO) appointed to leadership team

• Cost efficiency focus delivering, with cash spent on continuing ‘stay in business’ capital projects down by $7m (12%) and $9m (4%) reduction in other operating costs from continuing operations.

• Focus on Tiwai smelter exit and executing mitigation options, including putting
the Tauhara project on hold and co-funding accelerated work programme by Transpower

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning.

Contact Chair Rob McDonald said Contact had delivered a “solid” financial result. “The second half of the year has been in line with expectations despite the impact of COVID-19. This follows on from a more challenging first half of the year which was impacted by poor gas availability.

“Profit from continuing operations was down 26 per cent to $125m but we’re pleased to deliver investors a 39 cents per share annual dividend this year which is in line with last year. The results are underpinned by Contact’s operational efficiency, high quality and flexible portfolio of gas-fired and renewable generation assets, and the continued strength of our balance sheet.”

Mr McDonald said he was proud of the way Contact had come through the pandemic response and lockdown period. “It was an extraordinary time, but overall Contact coped extremely well in challenging, uncharted circumstances. There was a real focus on crisis management and doing right by Contact’s customers, our team of more than 900 people and broader New Zealand too.”

There were changes to the Contact leadership team in FY20, with new CEO Mike Fuge starting in February 2020, and Jan Bibby joining as CPO in November 2019. In July 2020 James Kilty was promoted to Deputy CEO, and Jacqui Nelson joined the leadership team as Chief Generation Officer.

Financial performance

CEO Mike Fuge said Contact reported a statutory profit for FY20 of $125m. “This was $220m lower than FY19, but last year included a $170m gain on the sale of the Rockgas business and the Ahuroa gas storage facility.”

He said EBITDAF from continuing operations was down $54m (11%) on last year to $451m in FY20. “This was due to a combination of lower renewable generation, lower wholesale prices and the impact of rising costs of thermal generation and restricted gas supply.”

He said income from electricity market making was also down $10m on the prior year following “volatile swings” in the wholesale market during the large inter-island transmission outage early in 2020, pleasingly the market headwinds were partially offset by strong cost control with fixed costs down by $13m.

Mr Fuge said the increasing cost of gas and carbon was “accelerating the case” for the substitution of Contact’s Taranaki Combined Cycle thermal plant at Stratford with new renewables. The useful life of the plant has been reduced, increasing depreciation by $15m year-on-year.

Contact’s operating free cash flow for FY20 was $290m, down 15 per cent on FY19. “This was due to a combination of lower operating earnings, partially offset by lower stay-in-business capital expenditure and interest costs,” Mr Fuge said.

Cash tax of $70m was paid, up $23m on FY19 and reflecting the increased tax payable on the strong profit realised in the last financial year.

The Board approved a final ordinary dividend of 23 cents per share (imputed by up to 15 cents per share for qualifying shareholders) to be paid on 15 September 2020. An interim ordinary dividend of 16 cents per share was paid in April 2020, meaning the annual dividend declared for FY20 is 39 cents per share.

Customer business: 500,000 connections, driving digitisation

Mr Fuge said Contact’s Customer business now had more than 500,000 connections across electricity, gas and broadband. In June more than 10,000 energyclubnz customers joined Contact after that retailer exited the market. “We’re continuing our transformation to becoming a digital-first retailer, with more than 100,000 customers now using our apps and website for self-service each month. Not only have customers told us they prefer this engagement channel but this has eased demand on our traditional service channels, with call volumes reducing from 850,000 in FY19 to 760,000 in FY20.”

Despite strong operational performance and underlying efficiency improvements, EBITDAF in the Customer business was down $17m year-on-year to $50m, as rising costs for electricity, gas and carbon were not recovered in the year as average electricity tariffs were flat year-on-year.

Wholesale business: diverse assets, managing risk and advancing renewable options

Mr Fuge said Contact’s Wholesale business was continuing to work with business customers, partners and suppliers to decarbonise New Zealand’s energy sector. “We’re helping our commercial and industrial customers with their transition to low carbon fuels, with new products and renewable substitutes. We aim to displace 1PJ of industrial heat with electricity by 2022 — roughly equivalent to the electricity used by all the houses in Taupō in a year.”

He said the difficult wholesale market conditions driven by a shortage of gas in the first half of the financial year showed the value of diverse generation assets, Contact’s strong risk management systems and executable renewable development options.

EBITDAF in the Wholesale business reduced by $38m to $425m year-on-year, as production from hydro-generation was restricted by transmission constraints and dipped by 11 per cent (479GWh) despite strong hydro inflows. Thermal generation costs per unit increased by 1 per cent after a $6m increase in gas storage facility costs.

Mr Fuge said New Zealand was undergoing a shift from reliance on fossil fuels to renewable electricity. “This transformation has impacted Contact’s near-term profitability as thermal costs rise, but over the longer term we are well-positioned to connect renewable energy to our customers.”

Looking ahead

Mr Fuge said there was a focus on last month’s announcement that Rio Tinto was preparing to close the Tiwai Point smelter in August 2021. “We’ve made no secret of our view that we were disappointed about this – we believe the best interests of NZ Inc are served by the smelter remaining operational for at least the next five years. The inability for this to happen will be bad news not only for Southland, but also for global emissions and New Zealand’s renewable energy aspirations.”

He said Contact was well-placed to emerge in “a stronger competitive position over the longer term” and that it is under way with mitigating the impact of the smelter’s looming closure. “One major decision was pausing our world-class, shovel-ready geothermal project at Tauhara. It is on hold for now but we believe it is a matter of when – not if – Tauhara will play an important role in New Zealand’s transition to a low-carbon future. However we must get a clearer picture of demand before we make any final decision to proceed with this $600m investment.”

He said Contact was also “actively engaged” in negotiations for revised terms for electricity supply to the Tiwai smelter and has been co-funding an accelerated work programme by Transpower to help move renewable electricity generation in the lower South Island north.

“We’re also working with commercial and industrial customers to deliver reductions to their carbon footprints by connecting them with low-carbon, reliable electricity. We recently signed a long-term 13MW renewable agreement with Open Country Dairy and anticipate this will be the first of many.”

Mr Fuge said Contact would remained focussed on improving operational efficiency and leveraging its lean operating model. “We’re excited about the future. We’re a strong company with plenty of options and opportunities in front of us. We have a robust balance sheet, an excellent portfolio of assets and a very capable team.”

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2008/Media_release__FY20_results.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Contact Energy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 