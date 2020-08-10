Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Congratulations To Tahyrn Mason From Villa Maria - Corteva Northern Young Viticulturist Of The Year

Monday, 10 August 2020, 9:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Winegrowers

Congratulations to Tahyrn Mason from Villa Maria in Auckland who became Corteva Northern Young Viticulturist of the Year 2020 on 7 August following the competition held at Marsden Estate in Kerikeri.

Congratulations also goes to Pietro Aloisi from Marsden Estate who was Runner Up.

There were four contestants competing in total, the other two being Matt Dixon from Te Motu and Sam Maguire from Kumeu River, so all four corners of the wide-spread Auckland/Northern region were represented. “It was a great atmosphere and all four contestants gave it their all, proving themselves to be talented, young professionals” said Nicky Grandorge, Leadership & Communities Manager for New Zealand Winegrowers.

As well as putting the Young Vits through their paces, the competition also provided an opportunity for the Northern Region’s wine community to get together and members travelled up to Northland from Waiheke Island and Auckland to encourage their Young Vits as well as catch up with each other and discuss the opportunities and challenges which lie ahead for the wine industry.

The Young Vits were tested on all aspects of vineyard management, including trellising, machinery, pests & diseases, wine tasting, vineyard knowledge and budgeting. There was also an interview and quiz round. The action packed BioStart Hortisports Race took place just before the rain came in and Fruitfed Supplies laid on a delicious BBQ lunch.

The Awards Dinner was held at Marsden Estate, where the contestants also gave their speeches on hot topics such as biosecurity, labour shortages, innovation and water issues.

The audience also heard from two esteemed guest speakers, Mark Nobilo and Fabian Yukich who have both contributed hugely to the NZ wine industry. Mark Nobilo, pioneering viticulturist and a Fellow of New Zealand Winegrowers spoke first, followed by Fabian Yukich from Villa Maria who has played an integral part in driving sustainability in the wine industry and sits on the Board of New Zealand Winegrowers.

Other section prizes were also announced and Pietro Aloisi took out both the BioStart Hortisports prize and the Ecotrellis trellising prize. Sam Maguire won the new Professional Reputation Award and Matt Dixon, Tahryn Mason and Pietro Aloisi all won an amazing piece of artwork from esteemed, Northland artist Lester Hall.

All contestants were given a bottle of Ihaumatao Chardonnay personally signed by Sir George Fistonich, a wine industry legend from Auckland, as well as engraved glasses from Northern Winegrowers.

Tahryn will go on to represent Auckland in the National Final in October being held in Martinborough this year. It is being held in conjunction with the 15 Year celebrations of the Young Vit competition. The practical day will take place on 7th October and the national finalists will give their speeches at the conference the following day. The fifteenth winner will then be announced at the celebration dinner. There will be a total of six finalists, with the others coming from North Canterbury, Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa, Central Otago and Marlborough.

The national winner will not only become the Corteva NZ Young Viticulturist of the Year 2020 but will win an amazing prize package of a Hyundai Kona for a year, an Ecotrellis Travel Grant, a Corteva educational trip to Australia, Bahco golden secateurs, a leadership week and cash. There are also cash prizes from AGMARDT for the top three national finalists research projects.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Winegrowers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 