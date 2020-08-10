Special Edition Viva Being Produced As Stand-alone Glossy Magazine

New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s hugely popular lifestyle magazine Viva is going glossy – giving New Zealand readers a high quality, glossy lifestyle magazine filling a gap in the New Zealand magazine market.

Viva Volume 1 will be on magazine shelves in retail outlets across New Zealand from 31 August supported by a multi-platform promotional campaign involving NZME’s brands across its print, radio and digital platforms.

Viva is already a well-established and popular magazine brand both as a publication circulated with the New Zealand Herald and as an online platform with a monthly digital audience of over 100,000 Kiwis*.

“Viva has always been at the forefront of change - leading the cultural conversation and exploring how we express ourselves through fashion, art, food and design. New Zealand is in an incredibly unique place globally, with a freedom and ability to revisit and reinvent who we are, where we are going. VIVA Volume 1 is a magazine for people who are looking to the future and want to be part of the social discourse that will drive and inspire change,” said Viva Editor in Chief Amanda Linnell.

Content for Viva Volume 1 is being created now with inspirational New Zealanders from all walks of life and experts in their chosen passions lining up to share their stories.

“Volume 1 builds on Viva’s vibrant 22-year print history and strong and dynamic 360-degree digital offering. As part of the New Zealand Herald, the brand is respected for its editorial integrity. This exciting new magazine will expand VIVA's role as the tastemaker and champion of culture and community. It’ll deliver lush, inviting content designed to inspire.

“It’s aimed at discerning, mindful consumers who are seeking authenticity, quality and new ways of thinking,” said Viva Creative Director Dan Ahwa.

Research indicated that Viva readers are often the first to seek out New Zealand’s glossy magazines**. With fewer on supermarket shelves right now there is a magazine-shaped gap in Kiwi lives.

“It’s only possible to take a bold step like launching a new magazine with support from our commercial partners. We’re inspired by the enthusiasm from advertisers to collaborate with us to deliver the high-quality product that they, and our audiences deserve,” said NZME Chief Revenue Officer Paul Hancox.

© Scoop Media

