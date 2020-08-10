Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fully-tenanted tradies industrial hub on the market

Monday, 10 August 2020, 3:35 pm
Press Release: Bayleys




The land and buildings housing a substantial building trade services and automotive hub - in a provincial town renowned for its support of the heavy industry sector - have been placed on the market for sale.

The block of units at 5–9 Campbell Street in the South Waikato township of Tokoroa consists of 1,486 square metres of buildings sitting on some 3,036 square metres of flat freehold land, and is tenanted by a plumbing supplies wholesaler, an electrical supplies wholesaler, and a vehicle repair and parts workshop.

The Campbell Street property is situated in the heart of Tokoroa's trades services business precinct – with like-minded neighbours featuring such companies as Farm Source, Triangle ITM, Stihl Shop and Farmlands.

The U-shaped block at 5-9 Campbell Street comprises two single level L-shaped buildings providing both functional showroom and warehouse/workshop space, supported by their respective office facilities and amenities. Combined, the property’s tenancies generate net annual rental of $117,218 plus GST.

The three tenancies comprise:
• Electrical wiring and switchgear company Corys Electrical Limited on a lease running through to 2021 with three further three-year rights of renewal generating net annual rental of $48,718 plus GST. Corys Electrical occupies some 636 square metres of space – including a 35-square metre mezzanine floor - and has access to 11 car parks.

• Plumbing supplies firm Mico Plumbing on a lease running through to 2022 with three further three-year rights of renewal generating net annual rental of $36,000 plus GST. Mico Plumbing occupies some 449 square metres of space – including a 23-square metre mezzanine floor - and has access to six car parks.
and
• Ford automotive service agency Barry Wood Automotive on one-year lease terms running through to 2024 generating net annual rental of $32,500 plus GST. Barry Wood Automotive occupies some 401 square metres of space – including a 31-square metre mezzanine floor - and has access to 10 car parks.

Now the freehold land and buildings at 5–9 Campbell Street in Tokoroa have been placed on the market for sale by negotiation through Bayleys Tauranga. Salespeople Brendon Bradley and Ryan Bradley said the property was zoned Tokoroa Business under the South Waikato District Council plan, and had a new build standards rating of 100 percent.

“With two nationally-branded tenants who have been operating from the Campbell Street location since the building was constructed in the late 1980s, and the local Ford parts garage which has been on site since around 2000, this is a very stable tenancy mix,” Brendon Bradley said.


“The two buildings within the block are constructed of reinforced concrete flooring, concrete block and timber framed external walls, with fibre cement and colour steel sheets, and galvanised steel and translucent plastic sheet roofing.

Ryan Bradley said both the property and its trio of tenants enjoyed a strong street profile, and all had a share of the location’s excellent on-site parking. The two buildings within the block are set back from Campbell Street.

Activities within the Tokoroa Business Zone include bulk goods retailers such as building supply firms and garden centres, along with car yards, service stations, supermarkets, along with engineering and light manufacturing firms.

Mico Plumbing is New Zealand’s largest plumbing, kitchen, bathroom and laundry
Specialist – with some 60 branches across the country. The brand has been trading in New Zealand since the 1940s.

Similarly, Corys Electrical is a nationwide distributor of electrical products and services to electrical contractors, industrial users and government. Part of the global Sonepar group, Corys Electrical employs more than 300 staff nationwide from 48 branches across both the North and South Island.

Meanwhile, Barry Wood Automotive Limted is a typical vehicle repairs garage – with mechanics working on the maintenance and repair of car engines and electrical systems. It is also Tokoroa’s Ford parts dealership.

Tokoroa has a population of some 13,000 residents and is the administrative centre for the South Waikato District Council.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 