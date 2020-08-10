Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pokie Gambling In New Zealand Pubs And Clubs Costing Retail Sector Over $400 Million A Year

Monday, 10 August 2020, 4:57 pm
Press Release: Problem Gambling Foundation

A recent New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) report commissioned by The Salvation Army and the Problem Gambling Foundation estimates that if household expenditure on Class 4 pokie gambling was diverted to other uses, the retail sector could have gained an estimated $445 million in 2018/19.

Paula Snowden, Problem Gambling Foundation CEO, says the report highlights the surprising extent of the drain on the retail sector from gambling on pokies in pubs, clubs and TABs.

“With the retail and hospitality sector still hurting from the COVID-19 lockdown, it is time to acknowledge that Class 4 gambling not only has a significant social cost, but it is also a drain on the wider economy,” she says.

NZIER analysis suggests that the increased retail sales would generate an additional 1,127 full-time equivalent jobs for 1,724 workers, worth approximately $50 million in wages and salaries. These jobs would be in the food and beverage services, specialised food retailing, supermarkets and grocery stores.

“With losses on pokie machines trending upwards year by year, this report shows how the economy could benefit from diverting those gambling losses into spending elsewhere in local communities,” Ms Snowden says.

Lynette Hutson, National Director, The Salvation Army Addiction Services, says community groups are struggling with the ethics of being forced to rely on pokie money.

“Communities and community sport are desperate for funding yet rely on grants from a mere 40 percent of the $939 million lost on pokies in pubs, clubs and TABs in 2019.

“If those total losses were spent in local economies, business could directly support their own community interests without the heavy toll being borne by the most deprived communities in New Zealand,” Ms Hutson says.

Jason Alexander, Interim CEO, Hāpai Te Hauora Tapui, says Māori are disproportionately impacted by gambling because 50 percent of the pokie machines are located in areas where Maori and Pasifika people live.

“We see the effect of gambling on whānau and children, yet we are using money from pokie machines to fund communities, with 60 percent of it going towards the cost of running the system. Māori have no control on the density of these machines in their communities yet experience 2.5 times the rate of gambling harm,” he says.

The report suggests that additional GST revenue is estimated to be $58.01 million and income tax collected from additional retail sector workers is expected to be between $7 million and $7.6 million.

Paula Snowden says as a nation we need to start thinking about where the gambling losses that support our good causes are actually coming from.

“It is encouraging that if gambling losses were diverted into the retail and service industries, there would be more employment, more tax and more business revenue available to sponsor and support community interests and community sport,” she says.

The full report is attached.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Problem Gambling Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 