Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mindful Money Launching New Ethical Investment Platform

Tuesday, 11 August 2020, 5:25 am
Press Release: Mindful Money

There is a revolution taking place in financial investment. Investors are seeking to limit the harm from their investments and increase the social and environmental benefits. This is no longer a niche strategy – it has become good investment practice for investors, ranging from the world’s largest investment managers through to growing numbers of individual investors.

Barry Coates, Mindful Money’s founder and CEO explained:

Our surveys show that investors want to invest ethically, so they can feel good about their investments. Investing ethically (or responsibly) can be one of the most powerful actions that people can take for sustainability. And research shows that investing ethically provides good financial returns, at least as high on average as conventional investing.

Feel good, do good, earn good returns. It’s no wonder that Kiwis are waking up to ethical investment.”

Mindful Money is at the forefront of this movement in New Zealand. In only one year of operation, this small charity has made a massive impact. Now Mindful Money is gearing up for the future.

Mindful Money brings radical transparency to investing

On Wednesday this week, Mindful Money, a charity promoting ethical investing, will launch analysis of all 390 New Zealand managed investment funds onto its new website.

This extends the analysis of 281 KiwiSaver funds that Mindful Money launched a year ago to now cover all KiwiSaver and retail managed funds.

For the first time, New Zealand investors have the opportunity to see what companies their managed funds invest in. This is information that all investors should be able to access. Mindful Money makes it quick and easy.

Barry Coates commented: “Mindful Money is unique. There is no other source for this information in New Zealand. From our understanding, this level of transparency does not exist in any country. Mindful Money makes it available to all members of the public for free. This is radical transparency in action.”

Investment funds are still invested in companies they would like to avoid

Annual surveys undertaken jointly by Mindful Money and the Responsible Investment Association of Australasia show that most New Zealanders would like to avoid investing in sectors and companies such as fossil fuels, weapons, products tested on animals and human rights abuses. Mindful Money tracks investments in ten sectors/companies of concern. Only a few ‘Mindful Funds’ exclude most of these companies or show that they engage with companies to improve their practices.

Mindful Money’s analysis shows that around $2.3 billion of managed funds is invested in the ten sectors. This amounts to 4.76% of total managed funds of around $50 billion. A report on the analysis, together with an updated analysis of KiwiSaver portfolio holdings, will be launched on Wednesday this week.

Barry Coates observed:

The typical reaction we hear from people who use the Mindful Money website is shock. They do not realise their funds are invested in companies that are so inconsistent with their values. Mindful Money’s fund finder helps them find investment options that meet their criteria.

Mindful Money conference: Investing for a sustainable recovery

Mindful Money will hold a conference at KPMG on Wednesday evening. Jane Wrightson, Retirement Commissioner will open up the conference, talking about public outreach during the current Money Week. A panel on engaging the public about ethical investing will follow, including leaders of managed funds that are launching onto Mindful Money’s website: David Beattie, Booster; Hugh Stevens, Smartshares; Sarah Whitelock, Mercer; and Brian Henry, Amanah.

The conference will conclude with a panel discussing investment action on climate change, with leaders from other managed funds on the Mindful Money website: Rebekah Swan, AMP Capital; Sam Stubbs, Simplicity; and John Berry, Pathfinder.

Mindful Money Crowdfunding campaign

As a small and new charity, Mindful Money is raising $30,000 of public funding to get the message out to the wider public.

Barry Coates explained:

We want to reach across New Zealand society, young and old, those saving dollars or millions, and those from all walks of life. Our surveys show that the main thing that counts is whether people care about issues like climate change, a good environment and fairness. That describes most of New Zealand.”

We aim to build a movement of Kiwis who shift their money to companies that do good. That will channel more funding into renewable energy, clean water, affordable housing and companies with high ethical standards. Companies that pollute and abuse human rights will be starved of funds and face pressure from investors to clean up their act. This is the pathway to transform the investment sector and mainstream sustainable finance.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mindful Money on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 