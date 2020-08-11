Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Global Mobility Services Revenue To Plunge By $450bn Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Tuesday, 11 August 2020, 5:31 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

As the coronavirus crisis rages, public life in all countries is grinding to a halt. The social distancing rules forced millions of people worldwide to change their daily routine, including the way they travel or use mobility services.

According to data gathered by BuyShares.co.nz, the revenue of the global mobility services market is expected to plunge by $450bn year-on-year, falling to $616bn value in 2020.

Flights and Taxi Services to Lose $395.3bn in Revenue

The mobility services market includes flights, ride-hailing, taxi services, long-distance bus travel and train tickets, car rental hires and car-sharing services, booked online and offline. In 2017, the revenue of the global mobility services segment amounted to $975bn, revealed Statista Global Consumer Survey. Over the next two years, this figure rose to $1.06trn. Flights, taxi and ride-hailing services, as the two leading segments, generated nearly 80% of that value.

However, the COVID-19 crisis came as a new shock to the market already faced with growing environmental concerns, new regulatory trends, and changing customer preferences. Statistics show the flight segment is expected to lose 47% of revenue in a year, falling from $538.6bn in 2019 to $285.3bn in 2020.

Ride-hailing and taxi services are set to witness a 37% drop, with the revenues plunging by $37.8bn and reaching $53.3bn this year. The combined revenues of the train and bus segment are forecast to plummet by $46.7bn, reaching $77.4bn value in 2020. Car rental services are expected to witness a 41% drop year-on-year, reaching $53.3bn in revenue by the end of the year. The incomes of the market's smallest segment, the car-sharing services, is expected to drop to $2.1bn in 2020, a 22% fall year-on-year.

Statista data also revealed the recovery of the mobility services market after the coronavirus crisis is expected to last at least three years, with the revenue reaching $1.17trn in 2023, only a 10% increase compared to pre-COVID 19 figures. By the end of 2024, this figure is forecast to touch $1.3trn.

The Number of Users to Plunge by 591 Million in 2020

Online sales accounted for 68% of the total mobility services revenues in 2020, a 1% increase year-on-year. This figure is expected to rise to 72% by 2024.

Statistics also show the entire market is set to witness a substantial drop in the number of users amid the COVID-19 crisis, falling from 4.2bn in 2019 to almost 3.6bn in 2020.

Flights and car-rental segments are expected to have the most significant share in that negative trend. Statista Global Consumer Survey revealed that in 2019, the number of users in the flight segment amounted to 993.7 million. This figure is forecast to stumble to 511.5 million in 2020, a 48% drop year-on-year. The number of people using car rental services worldwide is expected to plunge to 266.1 million this year, a 40% decrease compared to 2019 figures.

The full story can be read here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Psychic Ventures Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 