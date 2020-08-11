Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Reading International Announces Q2 2020 Results, COVID Update And Audiocast Schedule

Tuesday, 11 August 2020, 8:16 am
Press Release: Reading International

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) announced its results for its quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided a COVID-19 business update. Revenue for the quarter decreased from $76.0M in Q2 2019 to $3.4M in Q2 2020 and EBITDA decreased from $11.7M to ($17.0M) in the quarter. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted both cinema and real estate segment results as theaters have been closed during the quarter. Additionally, results were negatively impacted by adverse June 30, 2020 foreign currency exchange rates with the Australian and New Zealand dollars declining against the US dollar versus prior year by 6.9% and 6.8%, respectively.

Ellen M. Cotter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reading International, Inc., stated: “Our diversified business plan has served us well in this pandemic...We’re pleased to have advanced our biggest future-value opportunity projects – 44 Union Square, Courtenay Central, and our industrial land in Manukau – despite the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19 and general and administrative reductions." 

"We are also encouraged by the demand shown in certain theaters in Australia and New Zealand since they re-opened, particularly given the strict seating restrictions imposed in Australia and the lack of new movies being released from the major studios. We anticipate announcing a cinema re-opening date for select U.S. cinemas given the recent announcement by Warner Bros that Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is scheduled to be released on September 3, 2020 in U.S. cinema markets governmentally permitted to open.”

Late in the second quarter of 2020, Reading began re-opening all of its cinemas in New Zealand and most cinemas in Australia. As of August 10, 2020, (i) all its cinemas in New Zealand are operating without social distancing requirements (other than the cinema at Courtenay Central) and (ii) all cinemas in Australia are opened with social distancing restrictions in place, except for those in the State of Victoria, which are closed under government order. Due to a second wave of the coronavirus, as of August 5, 2020, the local government in the State of Victoria required all cinemas, including seven Reading Cinemas that operate in that state, to close through September 15, 2020.

Global Real Estate Development Activities
The COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted the timing of Reading's real estate development plans. However, during the pandemic, the company achieved the following milestones during the second quarter that will enhance the long-term value of its real estate portfolio.

  • Sepulveda Office Building (Culver City, U.S.) – As previously announced, on May 27, 2020, Reading leased on a multi-year basis the entire second floor of its headquarter building in Culver City, California (approximately 11,000 usable square feet) to WWP (wwpinc.com), a global company with over 35 years of experience providing the cosmetics and personal care industries with a range of packaging needs. On the date of the lease, possession of the space was turned over to WWP, which is responsible for building out its space. On a straight-line basis, rent commenced effective May 27, 2020. The “free rent” period expires effective October 1, 2020.
  • 44 Union Square (New York City, U.S.) – Historically known as Tammany Hall, this building with approximately 73,113 square feet of net rentable area overlooks Manhattan’s Union Square. During the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City shut down non-essential construction and business, including construction work at Reading's site. However, the construction of the improvements necessary to obtain a core and shell temporary certificate of occupancy were substantially completed prior to the shutdown. On July 1, 2020, the site re-opened for construction activities, and Reading anticipates that the core and shell temporary certificate of occupancy will be in place by the end of August 2020, as only the completion of certain fireproofing remains to be completed.
  • Manukau/Wiri Land Rezoning (Auckland, New Zealand) – Reading continued to progress the infrastructure plans for this 64.0-acre property, which it previously re-zoned from agricultural to light industrial uses, and to the remaining 6.4-acre property, zoned for heavy industrial use, each located in the highly sought after industrial market of Manukau/Wiri close to the Auckland Airport. In June 2020, the Auckland Council granted Reading and the adjoining landowner, subject to certain conditions, certain consents required to construct certain infrastructure needed to take advantage of the new light industrial zoning. The company continues to view the industrial property sector as being one of the most resilient in the current economic climate and that its rezoning and entitlement work completed to date has contributed to the overall value of its land in Manukau/Wiri being well above its book value.
  • Courtenay Central Redevelopment (Wellington, New Zealand) – Located in the heart of Wellington – New Zealand’s capital city – Reading's Courtenay Central property covers 161,071 square feet of land situated proximate to (i) the Te Papa Tongarewa Museum (attracting over 1.5 million visitors annually, pre-COVID) and (ii) across the street from the site of the future Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre (wcec.co.nz), the capital’s first premium conference and exhibition space, which is due to be completed in 2023. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, construction for this major public project has resumed and plans include the creation of a public concourse linking through to Wakefield Street, which is across the street from Reading's Courtenay Central project.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

During the second quarter of 2020, Reading drew down available operating borrowing capacity under its various credit facilities with Bank of America, N.A. (“BofA”), National Australia Bank (“NAB”) and Westpac New Zealand Limited (“Westpac”) to ensure future liquidity in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the company's total outstanding borrowings were $275.9 million at June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2020, its cash and cash equivalents were $40.4 million, which included approximately $22.9 million in the U.S., $3.8 million in Australia, and $13.7 million in New Zealand.

As a result of the impacts of COVID-19, Reading did not meet certain covenants in its loan agreements with BofA, NAB and Westpac for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. In order to preserve its liquidity position, the Company entered into credit agreement amendments with each of these lenders that waives or amends various covenants through and, in several instances, beyond September 30, 2020. The amendments, among other things, increases the interest and fees payable for the duration of the facilities. They also include shorter duration measured covenants for several quarters in lieu of several trailing 12-months measurements.

As a result of the work with its lenders, as of June 30, 2020, Reading has no covenant breaches to which waivers have not been obtained.

At June 30, 2020, Reading had Total Assets, based on book values, of $687.8 million, which was an increase of $12.8 million compared to $675.0 million at December 31, 2019. This increase was primarily driven by the increase in cash and cash equivalents, which was countered by the impact of foreign exchange rates in the Australian and New Zealand dollars that are down YTD by 6.9% and 6.8%, respectively.

Quarterly Earnings Audiocast

Reading will post a pre-recorded audio webcast featuring prepared remarks and answers to selected questions from its CEO, CFO, and EVP of Global Operations on the corporate website at http://www.readingrdi.com/about/#earnings-call on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Reading International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 