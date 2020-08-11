Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SecOps NZ’s Carl Purvis Awarded Elite Tenable Certification

Tuesday, 11 August 2020, 8:40 am
Press Release: SecOps

SecOps NZ’s Principal Security Consultant Carl Purvis has been admitted to the elite group of Tenable® Guardians.

Tenable Guardian is the highest level of certification available in the Tenable Assure Program and is offered by invitation only to partner engineers/consultants who have demonstrated the highest level of expertise and commitment to managing, measuring and reducing cyber risk.

SecOps NZ’s Managing Director, Dermot Conlon says Purvis’ certification is a reflection of the company’s commitment to staying on the leading edge of cybersecurity technology.

“Carl had to demonstrate an exceptionally high level of expertise and technical mastery to receive this recognition and it brings with it real benefits for our clients. As a Tenable Guardian, he has direct access to Tenable’s technical resources and becomes a virtual Tenable team member, gaining access to advanced training, communications and special events. Importantly he is able to take feedback from our team and clients directly back to Tenable’s research and development team, providing input into product roadmap development. It really allows us to take our Tenable support for our clients to the next level.

“SecOps NZ has witnessed an increase in recent hacks and ransomware attacks that have succeeded not because the techniques were sophisticated, but often due to poor cyber hygiene. Our investment in vulnerability management and response services is a fundamental step in helping our clients improve their cyber hygiene and reduce cyber risk. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership with Tenable,” says Conlon.

Tenable Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand, Scott McKinnel says that strategic partnerships are crucial in helping organisations establish their Cyber Exposure practices and manage vulnerabilities in the context of business risk.

“Today’s ever-changing IT environment is in constant flux with new technologies, platforms and devices. Educating customers about the shift toward Cyber Exposure helps security teams manage, measure and reduce their cyber risk in the digital era.

“Carl Purvis’ recognition as a Tenable Guardian is testament to the work SecOps NZ has done and the strength of our relationship which lies in collectively helping our customers secure their businesses against new threats,” says McKinnel.

SecOps NZ has leveraged Tenable’s vulnerability management expertise to launch SecOps Inspect last year. The managed service built on the Tenable.io and Tenable.sc platforms provide clients with the assurance that its systems are scanned, assessed and prioritised for remediation of identified vulnerabilities. Delivered from SecOps NZ’s ISO 27001 certified Security Operations Centre (SOC) by specialist security analysts, this high-value service is designed to alert customers when validated security vulnerabilities are detected so that security teams can focus on protecting their network and remediating high-severity issues.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SecOps on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 