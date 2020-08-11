SecOps NZ’s Carl Purvis Awarded Elite Tenable Certification

SecOps NZ’s Principal Security Consultant Carl Purvis has been admitted to the elite group of Tenable® Guardians.

Tenable Guardian is the highest level of certification available in the Tenable Assure Program and is offered by invitation only to partner engineers/consultants who have demonstrated the highest level of expertise and commitment to managing, measuring and reducing cyber risk.

SecOps NZ’s Managing Director, Dermot Conlon says Purvis’ certification is a reflection of the company’s commitment to staying on the leading edge of cybersecurity technology.

“Carl had to demonstrate an exceptionally high level of expertise and technical mastery to receive this recognition and it brings with it real benefits for our clients. As a Tenable Guardian, he has direct access to Tenable’s technical resources and becomes a virtual Tenable team member, gaining access to advanced training, communications and special events. Importantly he is able to take feedback from our team and clients directly back to Tenable’s research and development team, providing input into product roadmap development. It really allows us to take our Tenable support for our clients to the next level.

“SecOps NZ has witnessed an increase in recent hacks and ransomware attacks that have succeeded not because the techniques were sophisticated, but often due to poor cyber hygiene. Our investment in vulnerability management and response services is a fundamental step in helping our clients improve their cyber hygiene and reduce cyber risk. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership with Tenable,” says Conlon.

Tenable Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand, Scott McKinnel says that strategic partnerships are crucial in helping organisations establish their Cyber Exposure practices and manage vulnerabilities in the context of business risk.

“Today’s ever-changing IT environment is in constant flux with new technologies, platforms and devices. Educating customers about the shift toward Cyber Exposure helps security teams manage, measure and reduce their cyber risk in the digital era.

“Carl Purvis’ recognition as a Tenable Guardian is testament to the work SecOps NZ has done and the strength of our relationship which lies in collectively helping our customers secure their businesses against new threats,” says McKinnel.

SecOps NZ has leveraged Tenable’s vulnerability management expertise to launch SecOps Inspect last year. The managed service built on the Tenable.io and Tenable.sc platforms provide clients with the assurance that its systems are scanned, assessed and prioritised for remediation of identified vulnerabilities. Delivered from SecOps NZ’s ISO 27001 certified Security Operations Centre (SOC) by specialist security analysts, this high-value service is designed to alert customers when validated security vulnerabilities are detected so that security teams can focus on protecting their network and remediating high-severity issues.

