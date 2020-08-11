Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Money Week 2020 - ICNZ Answers Kiwis Top Insurance Questions

Tuesday, 11 August 2020, 11:20 am
Insurance Council of New Zealand

Over the next five days ICNZ is asking Kiwis what their top insurance questions are to help improve their understanding of insurance this Money Week, 10-14 August 2020.

"We know that insurance can often be confusing and complicated, and that we all have questions about insurance - whether it is how to save on your premiums or how to check you have the right cover in place for your needs," says ICNZ Chief Executive Tim Grafton.

"But insurance is an important part of your financial resilience and wellbeing - if you understand insurance, you're able to make more informed choices about your finances and risk management practices.

"This year’s Money Week theme, ‘Just Wondering…’, is a perfect opportunity to ask the questions you may not have had the opportunity to," he says.

ICNZ says that with all the uncertainty presented by COVID-19, having insurance there to help you recover from unexpected events is more important than ever before.

"It’s important to keep your assets protected and insurers are there to help you do that. With the right insurance in place you have the necessary support to reduce financial shocks when the worst happens. Even in these hard times it is vital that you keep you and your family protected."

ICNZ has worked with its members to understand the most frequently asked questions. Over the next week ICNZ will answer these via its Facebook page. Topics will include why premiums change, how to understand what you’re covered for, and what you need to let your insurer know both when you get insurance once you have it in place.

Helping to improve Kiwis insurance literacy is a core part of ICNZ’s activity. As part of its commitment ICNZ officially partnered with Banqer earlier this year, supporting insurance related content on the Banqer High platform and helping to ensure all Kiwi kids have access to quality financial education.

ICNZ also partners with FinCap and have developed professional development modules for budget advisers and financial mentors throughout the country to give them confidence to talk to their clients about risk management and insurance.

