Bell Gully Releases Eleventh Pro Bono And Community Report

For our global community, 2019-2020 has been one of the most challenging times of our lives. However, through these times, we’ve certainly seen the best of human nature – supporting each other, being kind, and offering a helping hand.

Through our Pro Bono and Community Programme, we are fortunate to be able to support organisations in their efforts to overcome challenges, provide support at critical times, and promote equal opportunities.

At Bell Gully, we are proud of our relationships with organisations that are addressing these needs. Over the past year, 130 lawyers, including 30 partners, participated in our pro bono programme – contributing close to NZ$1 million in equivalent fees to 55 pro bono clients. This year, in which the firm marks its 180th anniversary, we’re proud to say we’ve surpassed NZ$10 million total pro bono fee equivalent since formalising our programme in 2009.

We can’t think of a better investment.

In this, our eleventh issue of A Helping Hand, we highlight some of the organisations we have worked with over the past year, including:

Victim Support, providing support for those directly affected by the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Pet Refuge, New Zealand’s first shelter dedicated to providing temporary accommodation for pets affected by domestic violence.

Auckland Women Lawyers’ Association, advocating on behalf of women and addressing issues affecting women in the legal profession.

The Neonatal Trust, providing and coordinating support to families of neonatal (premature or sick full-term) babies as they make their journey through neonatal intensive care, to the transition home and onwards.

The Keystone Trust, providing life-changing opportunities for tomorrow’s young property and construction leaders who come from financially challenging circumstances.

To find out more about our programme and to read this issue of Bell Gully's A Helping Hand – click here.

If you have any feedback or queries please contact our pro bono and community programme manager Rachel Gowing.

