KiwiRail Continues To Provide Essential Services

Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 12:57 pm
KiwiRail

KiwiRail has moved quickly to respond to the return to a Level 3 lockdown in Auckland, and Level 2 in the rest of New Zealand, making a number of changes to continue delivering essential services for New Zealand.

"We were prepared for this possibility," Group Chief Executive Greg Miller says.

"The health and safety of our staff, and the public, is the company's main priority as we maintain essential services, just as we did successfully earlier this year."

To achieve this, we are:


* Requesting staff and the public follow the Government's recommendation to wear masks and maintain social distancing while using public transport
* The TranzAlpine scenic service has been suspended for this weekend. Further updates will be provided once the situation becomes clearer.
* The Capital Connection service between Wellington and Palmerston North will continue to run with social distancing and a recommendation to passengers to use masks
* Ferry passenger numbers will be restricted to allow for physical distancing. At present, we are able to carry everyone who is booked to travel, and we are still accepting bookings. Some passengers may be approached to update their travel arrangements if timetables are adjusted.
* For contact tracing purposes photo ID will be checked for all ferry passengers at Check-in
* Freight services will continue to operate with appropriate precautions to maintain staff and public safety.


"We are continuing to monitor the situation closely, and to work with Government agencies to ensure our response is appropriate.

"While unsettling, the return of community transmission of COVID-19 is not unexpected. Our people and the country responded well the first time around and I am confident that we will do so again."

