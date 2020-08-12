Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Lockdown – What Employers Need To Know

Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 5:50 pm
Press Release: Employsure

Business owners in Auckland should prepare for the worst but plan for the best, following the first recorded cases of COVID-19 community transmission in more than 100 days, according to Employsure, New Zealand’s largest workplace relations advisor.

Four new cases of COVID-19 have prompted the Government to impose a three-day, alert level three lockdown in the city from midday until midnight Friday. The rest of the country is under alert level two.

Essential businesses like supermarkets, dairies and petrol stations will remain open and can have customers on their premises under alert level three. Other businesses can trade but can’t have physical contact with customers, i.e. delivery, drive-thru and contactless pickup is allowed. Public venues such as gyms, pools, markets, libraries, museums, cinemas, food courts and playgrounds must close.

“Workers will understandably be confused over the sudden introduction of the lockdown, and it is up to business owners to communicate clearly and concisely with them during this time,” said Employsure Senior Employment Relations Advisor Ashlea Maley.

“If a business can’t operate under the new alert level, the employer has an obligation to consult with workers regarding alternatives, such as working from home, reduced hours, or leave. Employment obligations such as agreements, policies and standards must continue to be met.

“Employers should use this time to make sure they have enough personal protective equipment such as face masks and hand sanitiser, practice good hygiene, and clearly display a QR code for the Government’s Covid-19 tracer app. Any risks to the workplace should be identified and managed.

“If an employer is unable to ensure the safety of themselves and their employees, and working from home is not applicable, then closing may be the only option. This is of course a blow to the industry, and we’re likely to see hundreds of businesses forced to close as a result.”

Businesses in other parts of New Zealand will remain open to the public under alert level two as long as they’re following public health guidelines. Ms Maley is calling on those who choose to remain open to not become complacent.

“It’s been five months since we went into the strongest level of lockdown this country has ever seen, and business owners shouldn’t forget that. If there is an outbreak in the community as a result of complacency, it could be the final nail in the coffin for a number of small businesses that simply do not have the cash flow or resources to survive another wave of restrictions.

“Some businesses are only now getting back on their feet. Employers should use this as a learning opportunity in the event of another sudden lockdown, to work out what their situation is, and how they can overcome it.

“The Government now needs to be clear as to the extent this lockdown will affect business owners. We don’t know if it will extend past the three-day cut off point or not, so it is up to employers to be prepared.

“This is a disappointing result for SMEs. The proof will be in the pudding as to how quickly they can reopen and get back to normal trading.”

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>

Retail: Post-Lockdown Retail Card Spending Picks Up

The rise in retail card spending was boosted by sales of furniture, hardware, and appliances, Stats NZ said today. “For a third consecutive month, card spending on the long-lasting goods (durables) remained at higher levels than last year, after ... More>>


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


