LIC Wins ‘Choice’ Award For Being A Top Employer

Thursday, 13 August 2020, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Livestock Improvement Corporation

New Zealand’s leading agri-tech and herd improvement cooperative has today been named as a 2020 Employer of Choice through a survey conducted by HRD New Zealand.

The latest accolade from HRD (Human Resources Director) comes six months after LIC won both the Organisational Change/Development and Best Wellness Programme Awards at the 2020 NZ HR awards in February beating out Coca Cola and Xero in the latter category for the wellness programme title.

Now the cooperative, which employers over 750 full-time staff and nearly 2,000 seasonal staff across New Zealand, has become the only agriculture entity to win an Employer of Choice Award from HRD which focuses on analysis of the HR profession across not only New Zealand but also Australia, Canada, America and Asia.

LIC’s Chief People Officer, Roz Urbahn, says she and the wider LIC team are thrilled with the accolade that highlights the cooperative as a leading employer.

“Our internal surveys demonstrate people really enjoy working at LIC and value the support they are given to grow their careers and be well cared for at LIC. It’s particularly rewarding for LIC to be viewed externally as a positive employer given the increased focus we have on supporting and building our employee experience. It’s humbling to know this support is translating into positive perceptions – and not just from our farmer customers.”

LIC has also seen huge spikes in visitations to its careers page – around 3,000 in just one month recently. Roz says it was exciting to know so many people were interested in getting to know the LIC business better and potentially wanting to join as an employee or recommend it to others.

“It demonstrates that the agriculture sector is considered a positive career option and also that LIC is a great place to work with passionate, approachable and talented people.”

Despite this latest accolade, Urbahn says LIC is continuing to seek ways to improve its employee experience and is fully committed to a culture that actively promotes diversity and inclusiveness.

“We believe further diversity and inclusion will better enable LIC to respond to the ever-changing environment we operate in and better serve the customers and stakeholders we’re accountable to. We want to celebrate each other’s differences and authentically demonstrate we care for our farmers, our people, our animals, and our environment.”

For more details on the 2020 HRD NZ Awards read here

