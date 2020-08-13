Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Asaleo Care Issues Voluntary Recall Of Sorbent Facial Tissue Product

Thursday, 13 August 2020, 4:52 pm
Press Release: Asaleo Care

Asaleo Care issues voluntary recall of Sorbent facial tissue product

Asaleo Care today issued a voluntary recall for certain batches of Sorbent facial tissue product due to a potential risk that the product contains a small metal piece (3-5 cm in length, approximately the size of a key), as a result of equipment failure, during the manufacturing process.

The boxed tissues are being recalled as a precautionary measure. The main concern is that if ingested, the metal piece may pose a choking hazard.

Asaleo Care was advised of the issue following two customer complaints and is not aware of any reported cases of illness or injury related to the product.

The product being recalled is:

· Sorbent White Facial Tissues, 224 sheets. Made in Australia country of origin. Refer to product images below.

Sorbent White Facial Tissues, 224 sheets.

Made in Australia country of origin

Sheet size 200 x 195mm

Sorbent White Facial Tissues, 224 sheets

Limited edition design packaging

Made in Australia country of origin

Sheet size 207 x 190mm

Sorbent White Facial Tissues, 224 sheets

Limited edition design packaging

Made in Australia country of origin

Sheet size 207 x 190mm

This particular Sorbent product is made across two countries of origin, but only the product originating from Australia is affected. Country of origin can be identified on the packaging tear-off tab. If this tear-off tab has been removed and the product is already in use, please refer to the sheet size on the packaging, as the affected product will have sheet sizes measuring 200 x 195mm or 207 x 190mm.

The recalled product has been sold in major and independent retailers in New Zealand between 14 February and 10 August 2020. No other varieties of Sorbent products, including facial tissue or toilet paper, are affected.

“We are committed to ensuring customer safety, and although our investigations have indicated that the likelihood of harm is extremely low, due to the nature of the risk, we have made the decision to recall this product in an abundance of caution,” said Sid Takla, CEO and Managing Director of Asaleo Care.

Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Proof of purchase is not required in this instance.

Customers seeking more information can contact the Sorbent Customer Care Line on 0800 104 394 between 8:30am and 5:00pm NZST.

About Asaleo Care (ASX:AHY) Asaleo Care is a leading personal care and hygiene company that manufactures, markets, distributes and sells personal care and hygiene products. The Company has 15 manufacturing and distribution facilities throughout Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. Asaleo Care employs about 700 people who work together to offer products and services which provide care, comfort and confidence every day. For more information visit www.asaleocare.com

