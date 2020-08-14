Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Scania NZ Backed By Global Headquarters In Multi-Million Dollar Expansion

Friday, 14 August 2020, 5:14 am
Press Release: Scania NZ

Scania New Zealand is expanding its Dealer Network with eight more workshops being setup across New Zealand in key locations.

This will be achieved by acquiring seven Trucks & Trailers service centres around New Zealand in what represents one of the international truck manufacturer’s largest investments in its global brand for 2020. An additional Scania workshop will also be established in Rotorua.

Scania Executive Vice President - Head of Commercial Operations, Mathias Carlbaum, says New Zealand especially appealed for an investment of this scale.

“This is one of Scania’s most significant investments in our global structure this year. During these challenging times, we are taking an important step in our business commitment in New Zealand where we see capacity for growth within its local market, to support our New Zealand customers.”

The multi-million dollar expansion is also the largest strategic play by Scania New Zealand since the Swedish brand set up shop here nearly two years ago.

Mattias Lundholm, Managing Director of Scania New Zealand says it is a massive vote of confidence for the growth and direction of the brand.

“We have increased our market share by 100% in the last year, and now acquiring these centres significantly expands Scania’s footprint across the country. Just as important this move also underlines our commitment to our customers and provincial New Zealand.”

“Globally, Scania has the biggest retail presence of any truck manufacturer - now New Zealand is proud to be following in those footsteps,” says Lundholm.

“This expansion will lift Scania’s stable of nation-wide dealerships to 30, and almost treble its current number of employees to a team of more than 190.”

Through-out the transition period Scania customers will continue to be well supported by Scania’s dedicated team of Independent Dealers across its existing network.

Lundholm says this deal also represents - and allows for - what will be a significant investment going forward by Scania NZ into the provincial communities where the new locations are based.

“Beyond that, this is also a business decision that sends a powerful message to other global brands about the attractiveness of NZ Inc. with its comparatively strong fundamentals – especially given what is currently happening around the world,” says Lundholm.

Trucks & Trailers is a family-owned business with more than 30 years’ experience in the New Zealand transport industry. Owner, Mark Wright says it represents much more than a business to his family, and they are delighted to be acquired by a premiere brand like Scania.

“One of our key motivations for considering this opportunity was to build on what Trucks & Trailers have already proudly achieved in the last 33 years. It is clear our business philosophies, culture and aspirations are very well aligned, and Scania New Zealand provides the scale and infrastructure to continue this on our behalf over the next 30 years and beyond.”

Lundholm says it was also important for Scania to align with a business that shared its values towards its people, customers and community, and Trucks & Trailers was an ideal fit.

“Customers are very happy with Trucks & Trailers and the work they do. The industry sees them as a benchmark.”

The deal will become effective from November this year, and Scania says branding will be completed across the eight locations before this time.

About Scania:

Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2018, we delivered 88,000 trucks, 8,500 buses as well as 12,800 industrial and marine engines to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 137 billion, of which about 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 52,000 people. Research and development are concentrated in Sweden, with branches in Brazil and India. Production takes place in Europe, Latin America and Asia, with regional production centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON SE. For more information visit: www.scania.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Scania NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>

Retail: Post-Lockdown Retail Card Spending Picks Up

The rise in retail card spending was boosted by sales of furniture, hardware, and appliances, Stats NZ said today. “For a third consecutive month, card spending on the long-lasting goods (durables) remained at higher levels than last year, after ... More>>


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 