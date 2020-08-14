Scania NZ Backed By Global Headquarters In Multi-Million Dollar Expansion

Scania New Zealand is expanding its Dealer Network with eight more workshops being setup across New Zealand in key locations.

This will be achieved by acquiring seven Trucks & Trailers service centres around New Zealand in what represents one of the international truck manufacturer’s largest investments in its global brand for 2020. An additional Scania workshop will also be established in Rotorua.

Scania Executive Vice President - Head of Commercial Operations, Mathias Carlbaum, says New Zealand especially appealed for an investment of this scale.

“This is one of Scania’s most significant investments in our global structure this year. During these challenging times, we are taking an important step in our business commitment in New Zealand where we see capacity for growth within its local market, to support our New Zealand customers.”

The multi-million dollar expansion is also the largest strategic play by Scania New Zealand since the Swedish brand set up shop here nearly two years ago.

Mattias Lundholm, Managing Director of Scania New Zealand says it is a massive vote of confidence for the growth and direction of the brand.

“We have increased our market share by 100% in the last year, and now acquiring these centres significantly expands Scania’s footprint across the country. Just as important this move also underlines our commitment to our customers and provincial New Zealand.”

“Globally, Scania has the biggest retail presence of any truck manufacturer - now New Zealand is proud to be following in those footsteps,” says Lundholm.

“This expansion will lift Scania’s stable of nation-wide dealerships to 30, and almost treble its current number of employees to a team of more than 190.”

Through-out the transition period Scania customers will continue to be well supported by Scania’s dedicated team of Independent Dealers across its existing network.

Lundholm says this deal also represents - and allows for - what will be a significant investment going forward by Scania NZ into the provincial communities where the new locations are based.

“Beyond that, this is also a business decision that sends a powerful message to other global brands about the attractiveness of NZ Inc. with its comparatively strong fundamentals – especially given what is currently happening around the world,” says Lundholm.

Trucks & Trailers is a family-owned business with more than 30 years’ experience in the New Zealand transport industry. Owner, Mark Wright says it represents much more than a business to his family, and they are delighted to be acquired by a premiere brand like Scania.

“One of our key motivations for considering this opportunity was to build on what Trucks & Trailers have already proudly achieved in the last 33 years. It is clear our business philosophies, culture and aspirations are very well aligned, and Scania New Zealand provides the scale and infrastructure to continue this on our behalf over the next 30 years and beyond.”

Lundholm says it was also important for Scania to align with a business that shared its values towards its people, customers and community, and Trucks & Trailers was an ideal fit.

“Customers are very happy with Trucks & Trailers and the work they do. The industry sees them as a benchmark.”

The deal will become effective from November this year, and Scania says branding will be completed across the eight locations before this time.

About Scania:

Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2018, we delivered 88,000 trucks, 8,500 buses as well as 12,800 industrial and marine engines to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 137 billion, of which about 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 52,000 people. Research and development are concentrated in Sweden, with branches in Brazil and India. Production takes place in Europe, Latin America and Asia, with regional production centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON SE. For more information visit: www.scania.com.

