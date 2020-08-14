Trintech Enhances Its Enterprise System Of Accounting Intelligence With Release Of Cadency 9.0

Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, today announced the release of Cadency 9.0. The latest update to Cadency's comprehensive System of Accounting Intelligence offers new, innovative support for transaction and account reconciliation, journal entry, systems integrations, artificial intelligence and overall usability for large enterprises.

"As our customers continue to focus on agility and sustainability during this time, the enhancements we have made in Cadency 9.0 deliver greater controls, enhanced visibility, increased efficiencies and certainty of accurate financial reporting that our large enterprise customers demand," said Michael Ross, Chief Product Officer at Trintech. "We've continued to heavily invest in Cadency's System of Accounting Intelligence to ensure these enterprises have the visibility and control to manage every aspect of the financial close from one central cloud-based platform, whether they are in the office or working remotely."

As a central part of the update, Cadency 9.0 consists of several foundational enhancements to improve the Cadency user experience; providing intuitive, easy-to-use and standardized functionality that drives greater efficiencies in your daily workflows. A new, collapsible sidebar navigation allows users to navigate to any page with a single click, reducing the overall time spent navigating between pages. In addition, the reporting experience has also been enhanced with streamlined navigation, search, edit, export, view, and run/schedule capabilities to reduce the time and effort of generating reports.

Cadency 9.0's transaction and account reconciliation enhancements are designed to enhance the speed, accuracy and transparency for what ultimately creates the foundation of a reliable financial statement. Customers will gain greater visibility into overdue journals, decreasing overall financial risk by ensuring SLA's are being enforced per policy and the journals are approved on time. In addition, the introduction of Aged Item Email Notifications will provide greater transparency and control into the management of reconciliations.

Trintech has also made extensive investments in its System of Integration with the addition of two new APIs, Cadency GL Reconciliations API and Cadency Close Task Field API. These integration and automation capabilities increase your organization's efficiency by reducing the manual period-end close activities and time spent supporting an audit, reduce your cost as fewer manual hours are spent on task management and audit preparation, and reduce the risk of a miss in an audit or key control by requiring supporting documentation on those critical tasks.

Lastly, in order to provide our customers with additional controls into computing actionable risk ratings on their journals, we have further invested in our Financial Controls AI(TM) capabilities with the addition of 3 new evaluation criteria to our Risk Rating Engine (RRE): Intra-company transactions, topside Journal Entries and period-end adjustments.

Cadency(R) is the only System of Accounting Intelligence that combines all financial close activities into a single, seamless process, including operational matching, intercompany transaction management, balance sheet reconciliations, journal entry management, close task management, compliance and reporting.

