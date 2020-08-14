Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Claimants Group Encourages Homeowners To Register On Sold Properties

Friday, 14 August 2020, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Earthquake Commission

This week EQC has started contacting more than 40,000 homeowners, and the EQC Claimants Reference Group (CRG) is strongly recommending qualifying homeowners register with the On Sold (Over-Cap) programme as soon as possible.

The programme was announced in August last year and applies to homes purchased before 14 August 2019 (a year today) where owners have discovered unrepaired or missed earthquake damage. It was originally open for 12 months, and following a recommendation from the CRG, has now been extended to 14 October 2020, with no applications being accepted after that date.

CRG chair, Ali Jones, says the proactive action EQC is taking with its mailout is welcomed, and the group has been advocating for such action.

“We know who the homeowners of houses bought before August 14 2019 are, and so to be raising this issue directly with them is a positive thing to be doing. However, if you don’t receive a letter from EQC, and bought your house before 14 August last year, we strongly recommend you register with the On Sold programme,” she says. “It’s better to be safe than sorry so if you bought a house before 14 August 2019, please complete the application form on the EQC website and check out the information on the EQC website.”

EQC’s home repair programme managed more than *150,000 different home repairs so there could be thousands of On Sold properties needing attention**.

Jones adds that homeowners don’t need to provide proof of damage at the time of registering with the On Sold programme.

*www.fletcherconstruction.co.nz/projects/community/earthquake-recovery

** EQC covers the cost of remediating any failed repairs it had previously undertaken, while the On-sold programme provides cover for any unscoped earthquake damage.

 

The full criteria and how to apply are on EQC’s website: https://www.eqc.govt.nz/canterbury/on-sold-over-cap-properties The following list may help you identify possible EQ damage. It is not exhaustive and meant merely as a guide.

1. Were the earthquake repairs managed by EQC or Fletcher EQR?

2. Put a marble or egg on your kitchen bench – on a lean?

3. Do windows / doors stick?

4. Have windows and doors been eased – that means planed /shaved, adjusted to fit and work correctly?

5. Do you have a brick chimney (even if it has been deconstructed to roof level or lower)?

6. Is there unrepaired cracking or re-cracking (of previous repairs) to the cladding?

7. Is there unrepaired cracking or re-cracking (of previous repairs) to the exterior foundations?

8. Can you see where the crack repairs have been previously undertaken? If yes, does the crack repair extend below the ground level – exterior foundation level.

9. Is there unrepaired cracking or re-cracking (of previous repairs) to the internal linings (shining a bright light along wall surfaces can help identify damage)? This includes cracks reappearing in wall linings, skirtings, architrave joins.

10. Using a bright light, can you observe popped nails to the internal corners of the linings?

11. Are there any parts of the floor that feel out-of-level when walking around the house?

12. Guttering overflowing – but is not blocked with leaves!

13. Are there any parts of the floor that feel out-of-level when walking around the house?

14. Do you have floor levels for your house? Were they ever taken during the assessment / repair process?

Additional:

What is the on-sold over-cap programme?

An ‘on-sold over-cap property’ has been sold since the Canterbury earthquakes, with missed earthquake damage or a failed EQC commissioned repair, that was under the $100k (plus GST) at the time of repair, but costs now will exceed cap.

Where repair costs now exceed the EQC cap and homeowners are unable to claim these costs on their (or the previous owners’)insurance, they may be eligible for an On-Sold ex gratia payment to cover the cost of repairs to the building.

The programme provides an *ex-gratia payment that homeowners must use to repair outstanding earthquake damage to their homes.

Why is this an ex-gratia payment?

*“Ex-gratia” means it is a voluntary payment. While the EQC is administering these payments, they are not insurance payments and sit outside the EQC legislation.

The ex-gratia payment relates to the cost of repairs over the cap amount of $100k plus GST; any repairs identified that can be correctly completed (as per the EQC act level of reinstatement / repair – as when new)

What steps should homeowners take if they want to access the on-sold over-cap programme?

The EQC is encouraging all on-sold homeowners to seek independent advice as missed earthquake damage may be hard to identify and costly to repair.

While EQC insurance claims are publicly available, the EQC has warned that this information may not be a comprehensive assessment of the building and should not be relied upon without independent verification.

What information do people need to provide?

To receive the payment, homeowners will be asked to provide a copy of the sale and purchase agreement, including any supporting documentation where the sale was conditional, and any deed of assignment they may have They will also need building, engineering and/or geotechnical reports establishing the earthquake damage.

The costs of these assessments are only covered by the On-Sold programme if the homeowner is confirmed as being eligible.

It is really important buyers get professional advice when buying homes which may have earthquake damage.

More information about the CRG here

https://www.eqc.govt.nz/canterbury/improving-our-response#:~:text=A%202018%20Independent%20Ministerial%20Advisory,meet%20EQC%20senior%20management%20regularly.

And please visit our Facebook page here or search @claimantsrefgrp

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Earthquake Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>

Retail: Post-Lockdown Retail Card Spending Picks Up

The rise in retail card spending was boosted by sales of furniture, hardware, and appliances, Stats NZ said today. “For a third consecutive month, card spending on the long-lasting goods (durables) remained at higher levels than last year, after ... More>>


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 