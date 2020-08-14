Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Foodstuffs Responds To Govt Announcement To Keep Auckland At Level 3 & Rest Of Country At Level 2

Friday, 14 August 2020, 7:40 pm
Press Release: Foodstuffs NZ

Following the Government’s announcement for Auckland to remain at Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country to remain at Alert Level 2 until at the very earliest, 11:59pm Wednesday 26 August, Foodstuffs stores around the country are well-prepared to continue to look after Aucklanders, and all New Zealanders, and ensure they have access to the grocery essentials they need.

We have been prepared for this and want to assure customers that our supply chain is strong, with a constant flow of grocery essentials leaving our DCs and heading to stores around the country 24/7.

Please know how this announcement will continue to impact how our stores operate and what customers can expect when they shop with us. There may be some differences in shopping experiences depending on the region.

But before heading to the store, we’re asking all New Zealanders to please look in their pantry first. If it’s well stocked, please only buy what you need when you visit the store. By shopping normally, you’re playing your part in helping New Zealand fight Covid-19 and ensuring there is plenty of stock to go around for others.

---

Safety and cleaning measures in store – the safety of our teams and customers remains our top priority. We have already reinstated safety and cleaning measures in all stores nationwide which includes increased sanitisation of high touch areas including checkout belts, EFTPOS terminals, self-checkouts and trolleys.

Keep your distance – nationwide, customers will already be familiar with the need to adhere to physical distancing of 2 metres between other customers and staff, so please keep your distance. In the North Island, we have also closed every second checkout and self-checkout, and have reinstated signage reminding customers to keep their distance.

Managed customer numbers in store – stores nationwide will be limiting the number of customers in store at any one time. This is incredibly important to ensure customers can move freely around the store to get their grocery essentials and maintain a safe distance away from other customers and staff. We thank customers in advance for their patience if there is an external queue at their local store.

Delivering value and fair prices – we are in uncertain times, but one thing New Zealanders can be certain of is our mission to keep shelves stocked and to continue delivering promotions and specials. Just like the previous lockdown, we are endeavouring to keep promotions going and are working hard with our suppliers to continue delivering fair value and great prices for our customers.

One customer, one trolley – in the Auckland region only, we are asking customers to please nominate one person from your household to do the family shop. This means a one customer, one trolley policy. By sticking to this policy, we’re able to allow more customers in store and keep any queues moving.

Stores are trying hard to keep queues short as they know queuing outside in winter can be cold and wet for customers which is less than ideal, so please, shop alone.

Scan the NZ Covid Tracer QR code – we ask all customers, regardless of where they live, to please scan the NZ Covid Tracer app QR code at store entrances and to follow the prompts to register. This is to keep you, other customers and staff safe in the event the Ministry of Health needs to implement contact tracing.

Bag packers will vary by store – in order to reduce contact in-store, all Auckland stores have paused bag packing. Please check with your local store if they still have bag packers at checkout as this may vary across the North Island. We are asking all North Island customers to please be prepared to pack their own groceries in the event their store has paused this service.

Reusable bags will vary by store – to reduce contact between customers and staff, and to move customers through the checkout process more quickly, we’re asking all Auckland customers to please leave their reusable bags in the car or at home. Please check with your local store if they are still allowing reusable bags in-store, as this may vary across the North Island. But, we ask all North Island customers to please be prepared to pack their groceries directly into their trolley and then into their car. We apologise for any inconvenience.

Wear a mask if you can in line with the Government’s guidance, Aucklanders are highly encouraged to cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when outside of their home. If you live in Auckland and visit one of our stores, please wear a face mask or cover your mouth and nose with a face covering.

We have millions of masks – we have been preparing for this since the last lockdown and nationwide, we have more than 8 million masks in our supply chain. Our teams are working tirelessly to get these through the system and onto store shelves for customers. If a customer’s store is low or out of mask supply, please rest assured that more stock is on the way – it’s simply making its way through.

Product limitations will vary by store – we have an incredibly robust supply chain and our teams are working tirelessly to ensure a steady flow of product into stores around the country. Product limitations will vary by store regardless of region. Before heading to the supermarket, we ask all customers to take a look in their pantry first – if it is still well stocked, please only buy what you need.

Use contactless payment if you can – we encourage customers nationwide to use contactless payments as another way of reducing contact.

Shop online where available – please shop normally if you shop online with one of our North Island stores. There is currently high demand for online, and we apologise if your first choice of timeslot is not available – please bear with us, the team is working hard to fulfil orders and make more timeslots available. Note: our store teams have reinstated contactless delivery protocols for your safety and theirs.

Ask our friends at SVA for help – for all our elderly or vulnerable neighbours nationwide who are unable to do their grocery shop, please consider asking the Student Volunteer Army for support. Their team of trusted volunteers will contactless deliver straight to your doorstep. If you need assistance, or know someone who needs assistance, please email help@sva.org.nz or call 0800 005 902.

Stay home and stay safe – please only visit the store if you absolutely need to purchase your grocery essentials. If you are feeling unwell, please stay home.

#shopnormal – please only buy what you need, as you need it. It’s important we all shop normally as this helps keep shelves stocked and ensures all New Zealanders can get the essentials they need.

We have been here before and we will get through this again. Please be patient, considerate and kind and we’ll get through this together.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Foodstuffs NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>

Retail: Post-Lockdown Retail Card Spending Picks Up

The rise in retail card spending was boosted by sales of furniture, hardware, and appliances, Stats NZ said today. “For a third consecutive month, card spending on the long-lasting goods (durables) remained at higher levels than last year, after ... More>>


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 