Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZALPA Frustrated At Misinformation On International Covid-19 Restrictions

Sunday, 16 August 2020, 11:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Air Line Pilots Association

The New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) is frustrated about misinformation regarding international flight crew protocols and the conditions for pilots while operating offshore, including the number of freight services that continue to make sure New Zealand’s import and export industries are sustained.

Pilots are among the most frequently tested New Zealanders for Covid-19 in the country. They take this position very seriously.

At all destinations they are in the strictest of quarantine amenities.

“New Zealand’s airline pilots are very clear on the strict protocols in which they operate to, but have become concerned about misinformation circulating that these conditions are less stringent than what they are in practice” said Captain Andrew Ridling, NZALPA President.

Captain Ridling, who has just returned to New Zealand from an Auckland to Hong Kong service affirmed that “strict operating procedures included a Covid-19 test undertaken within 48 hours prior to departure to Hong Kong.

“Once in Hong Kong pilots are tested again on arrival by the local health authorities. We are then quarantined in the hotel room for the entire time we are there. We are provided with a ‘single-use only’ key to the room.

“Personal protection equipment (PPE) gear must be worn throughout, including masks and gloves, while transiting between the Hong Kong airport and the Hotel, and then again on arrival in Auckland when pilots wear their PPE gear on and off the aircraft.

“On flights to Australia pilots are very restricted in their movements from the flight deck and then currently travel directly back to New Zealand without disembarking onto Australian soil. The turnaround time in Australia is generally less than an hour.

“On returning from The United States, there is a requirement for the pilots to isolate for 48 hours upon returning to New Zealand, undertake a Covid-19 test, and then continue to self-isolate until the test result is returned. This can take up to an additional 48 hours.

“For flights to Shanghai pilots are required to enter a Chinese government-run quarantine facility. Whilst in the quarantine facility, pilots are locked in their rooms. They are fed set meals and are provided with very little in the way of amenities. Pilots are escorted to and from the quarantine facility and their aircraft by Chinese security and medical personnel using the same PPE procedures as is required in other destinations.

“To break these rules would lead to a severe custodial sentence which would be served in a Chinese detention facility.”

“There is certainly little opportunity or desire by our members to cut corners on flights to and from international destinations,” Captain Ridling said.

“Our members take their roles and their responsibilities to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus extremely seriously and understand the enormity of consequences. Like all New Zealanders our pilots have no desire to risk exposure to Covid-19 for themselves, their families or the community.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Air Line Pilots Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>

Retail: Post-Lockdown Retail Card Spending Picks Up

The rise in retail card spending was boosted by sales of furniture, hardware, and appliances, Stats NZ said today. “For a third consecutive month, card spending on the long-lasting goods (durables) remained at higher levels than last year, after ... More>>


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 