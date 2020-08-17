Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Truck Owners Give Thumbs Up To NRC Membership

Monday, 17 August 2020, 12:44 pm
Press Release: National Road Carriers

Truck company owners have given a big thumbs up to their membership of National Road Carriers Assn (NRC), especially during the COVID-19 crisis.

Twenty NRC members from around the country were asked what NRC membership means to them and their responses recorded in a new video (see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5wJ1xuAhto&t=15s).

“At times like this when things are tough and you think it might be too expensive to be a member, that’s the time when you really need to be there,” said Chris Carr of Auckland-based car transport company Carr & Haslam.

“You need to be a member of an association like this if you want access to all the smart things that go on in the industry - all the knowledge about finance, about insurance, about fuel.”

Darrell Hoskin of Dave Hoskin Carriers, from Whanganui, said he appreciated NRC’s advocacy during the COVID-19. “A business our size obviously doesn’t have the staff to do that so it’s really nice to see them working in the background to get various things in front of the right people.”

His view is backed up by Murray Symons of Taranaki-based Symons Group. “In transport every company is a lone voice but the NRC it allows them to join forces and get everyone’s opinions and agendas across to local government and national bodies.”

NRC chief executive David Aitken said the truck owners also gave the association credit for helping them grow their businesses in more normal times. Daryl James of Whanganui-based Sharp As Linehaul said NRC had been right alongside his company over the last 10 years as it had grown from a one truck operation to 30 trucks. “NRC’s been great for our business starting off with the different legislation such as road user increases that a one man operator doesn’t normally hear about.”

Anya Amina said NRC also helped Auckland-based Angel Transport from the get go. “National Road Carriers has been very supportive ever since we started, for employment relations to general knowledge or any advice about the industry.”

Peter Sole of Taranaki-based Peter Sole Transport Ltd said NRC helped set up his health and safety systems. “Locally with roading issues and any problem with the transport industry they’ve always been there to help.”

Robert Pascoe of Auckland-based RPC Logistics likes NRC’s cost modelling service. “I’m a numbers man. As a member I’m reviewing my numbers with the cost model every 12 to 18 months. The team in the office are very good at helping with that and we always get the right result.

P&T Trucking Ltd’s Transport owner driver Paul Farquhar said NRC membership has helped him with fuel discounts and legal clarification. “The roading updates and health and safety advice is also great for us small businesses.”

Phil Sandford of Hawera-based Sandford Bros is in constant contact with the NRC team. “With livestock there’s legislation coming at us all the time and it’s just so important to be part of an association.”

Laurie Schreiber of Waitara-based LA Schreiber Transport also recommends NRC membership because of the advice that’s available at any time. “For anybody that comes into the industry nowadays you’ve really got to have a lot of back-up. As an owner operator NRC gives me the backup that I need to maintain my business.”

Darrell Uhlenberg of Uhlenberg Haulage says NRC’s field officers “are our eyes and ears out on the road.”

Mr Aitken said the video received a great response from members when it was shown for the first time at the NRC annual general meeting.

“The video was produced by Izaak and Carl Kirbeck of Hammer Lane Media, who did a great job. I’d also like to thank John Baillie of Baillie Transport, who took Izaak and Carl around the country meeting members.”

He said the unscripted endorsements from trucking industry owners were very gratifying and showed the value they placed on membership of an industry association and the services provided by NRC.

