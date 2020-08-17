Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Apartment Development Site Available In Hobsonville Point

Monday, 17 August 2020, 4:17 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

In a rare move, a coastal “super lot” in the Hobsonville Point master-planned township in northwest Auckland is for sale on the secondary market providing developers with an entry opportunity to this highly successful project.

The approximately 1,240sqm level site is at 35 Marine Parade, accessed via a formed lane and with full services to the boundary.

35 Marine Parade, Hobsonville Point

It is flanked by terraced housing developments and its Residential-Mixed Housing Urban zoning allows up to three dwellings as of right, subject to compliance with the standards in place to ensure compatibility with surrounding development.

Located within the Hudson Precinct, the landholding represents significant opportunity in an evolving and popular location with the added bonus of being a coastal site.

35 Marine Parade, Hobsonville Point

The super lot is for sale by Deadline Private Treaty (unless sold prior) closing 4pm, Thursday 17th September and is being marketed by Stephen Scott and Gerald Rundle of Bayleys Auckland.

“The market is crying out for development land of an accessible size and this parcel could allow developers and builders looking for a more boutique project with solid locational credentials, to get a foothold in Hobsonville Point,” says Rundle.

“Equally, an established developer will also recognise the value of a coastal site with views given the proven activity in the market and the diminishing availability of bare land – let alone a site so close to the water.

“This land is within easy walking distance via the coastal walkway to ferries, The Landing commercial/retail precinct which has been created around the historic Hobsonville Airbase hardstand, along with a multitude of other recreational amenities within the area.”

A variety of housing styles and configurations are emerging at Hobsonville Point and there is some flexibility possible on this site.

“The vendor recognises that the best and highest use for this parcel of land is likely to be a low rise apartment complex, while also being highly suitable for terrace houses – or a combination of both,” explains Scott.

“There is still a healthy appetite for residential development opportunities Auckland-wide and the COVID-19 situation does not seem to have dampened that activity.”

The bigger picture for Hobsonville Point quickly gained momentum with homeowners, and development to date has evolved in a methodical, well-timed and integrated way using international best practice. This will ensure that by the time all the houses are built, the community will already have everything it needs to thrive.

“What seemed at the outset to be a bold and even brave move to create a master-planned residential community with scale, form, strong design credentials and a high level of amenity to help address gaps in Auckland’s housing supply, has proven to be extremely successful and popular,” says Rundle.

“The higher density living options, including apartments, have resonated with the market and are selling well throughout the various Hobsonville Point precincts which span 185 hectares of land and include significant reserve areas.

“The homes are appealing to a broad cross-section of buyers from first home hunters to downsizing empty nesters and a real sense of community pride is emerging.

“More than 5,500 people now live within the Hobsonville Point neighbourhoods, with that figure growing year-on-year as new carefully planned stages come on stream.”

Connectivity to Hobsonville Point has been strengthened thanks to motorway linkage upgrades, improved ferry services and a network of walking and cycling paths.

According to Auckland Council, the North Western Transformation project, at an estimated cost in excess of $1 billion, will ensure regional economic growth along with social, recreational, environmental and transport benefits.

Within a 10-minute drive of the site being sold by Bayleys is the Hobsonville neighbourhood centre – a new retail and employment precinct which includes a Countdown supermarket and other convenience retail outlets with capacity for further retail and commercial development.

A full range of specialist and large format retail, the major regional public transport interchange and soon, New Zealand’s first Costco outlet store, are within the Westgate Town Centre, around five kilometres to the west of Hobsonville Point.

